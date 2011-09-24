CRAIL, Scotland, Sept 24 The 2011-12 European season is to start with five of the first six tournaments being held in South Africa, a tour official has told Reuters.

The campaign will get underway with the co-sanctioned Alfred Dunhill Championship at the Leopard Creek Club in Malelane from Nov. 17-20.

In that same week there is due to be another Race to Dubai event, the Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia where triple major champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland will try to retain the title he won last year.

The South African Open will then be staged from Nov. 24-27 at the spectacular Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate in Gauteng.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed Masai Mara course was opened in June 2009 and it is the first time a top event will be held there.

The East London Club at Eastern Cape is due to stage the Africa Open from Jan. 5-8, with the Joburg Open held a week later at the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.

Completing the five-event 'South Africa Swing' will be the Volvo Champions from Jan. 19-22 at a venue to be confirmed.

The Volvo Champions has been switched to South Africa due to the continuing civil unrest in Bahrain.

The rest of the 2011-12 European Tour schedule has yet to be disclosed.