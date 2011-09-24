By Bernie McGuire
| CRAIL, Scotland, Sept 24
CRAIL, Scotland, Sept 24 The 2011-12 European
season is to start with five of the first six tournaments being
held in South Africa, a tour official has told Reuters.
The campaign will get underway with the co-sanctioned Alfred
Dunhill Championship at the Leopard Creek Club in Malelane from
Nov. 17-20.
In that same week there is due to be another Race to Dubai
event, the Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia where triple major
champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland will try to retain the
title he won last year.
The South African Open will then be staged from Nov. 24-27
at the spectacular Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate in
Gauteng.
The Jack Nicklaus-designed Masai Mara course was opened in
June 2009 and it is the first time a top event will be held
there.
The East London Club at Eastern Cape is due to stage the
Africa Open from Jan. 5-8, with the Joburg Open held a week
later at the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.
Completing the five-event 'South Africa Swing' will be the
Volvo Champions from Jan. 19-22 at a venue to be confirmed.
The Volvo Champions has been switched to South Africa due to
the continuing civil unrest in Bahrain.
The rest of the 2011-12 European Tour schedule has yet to be
disclosed.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)