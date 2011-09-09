Sept 9 Dutch Open leaderboard after incomplete
second round on the par-70 course at Hilversum on Friday:
played rounds holes
-8 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 31 68
-8 Marcel Siem (Germany) 29 65
-7 Shiv Kapur (India) 36 66 67
-6 Gary Orr (Britain) 36 68 66
-6 James Kingston (South Africa) 36 66 68
-6 Simon Dyson (Britain) 29 65
-5 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 36 70 65
-5 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 36 71 64
-4 Simon Khan (Britain) 36 66 70
-4 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 36 66 70
-4 Lee Westwood (Britain) 36 70 66
-4 Robert Rock (Britain) 36 70 66
-4 Rhys Davies (Britain) 36 67 69
-4 Jeppe Huldahl (Denmark) 36 67 69
-4 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 36 69 67
-4 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 32 70
-4 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 32 71
-4 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 28 70
-3 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 36 70 67
-3 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 36 70 67
-3 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 36 68 69
-3 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 36 68 69
-3 Steve Webster (Britain) 36 70 67
-3 Dylan Boshart (Netherlands) 36 67 70
-3 David Drysdale (Britain) 36 70 67
-3 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 30 66
-3 Anthony Kang (U.S.) 27 71
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
