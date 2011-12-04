UPDATE 1-Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
* Ko says South African has already deconstructed her swing (Adds details, quotes)
- Dec 4 Final s cores from the European PGA Tour Hong Kong Open on Sunday (par 70 course)
268 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 64 69 70 65 270 Gregory Havret (France) 72 69 66 65 271 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 68 68 65 70 272 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 70 65 67 70
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 68 66 72 66
Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 68 67 66 273 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 64 69 67 73
Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 68 69 65 71
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 65 69 70 66 274 Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) 68 70 68 68 275 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 68 69 69 70
Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 72 68 66 69
Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 70 70 67 68
Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 67 70 72 68 276 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 69 71 67
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 68 71 65 277 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 73 66 67 71
Scott Barr (Australia) 69 71 68 69
Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 72 70 67 68
Liang Wenchong (China) 71 69 70 67 278 David Horsey (Britain) 64 72 69 73
Peter Karmis (South Africa) 72 68 66 72
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 69 69 69 71
Darren Beck (Australia) 66 71 72 69
John Daly (U.S.) 74 68 67 69
Danny Willett (Britain) 75 66 68 69
Kunal Bhasin (Australia) 68 73 69 68
David Drysdale (Britain) 73 69 68 68 279 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 70 65 70 74
Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 69 65 73 72
Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 69 72 67 71
Ben Fox (U.S.) 70 70 69 70
Jyoti Randhawa (India) 70 70 70 69
Richard Bland (Britain) 72 69 70 68 280 Berry Henson (U.S.) 69 68 69 74
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 71 70 69 70
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 69 72 71 68
Danny Chia (Malaysia) 73 68 71 68 281 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 66 69 76
Chris Rodgers (Britain) 72 68 71 70
Gareth Maybin (Britain) 66 73 73 69 282 Keith Horne (South Africa) 71 69 68 73
Rhys Davies (Britain) 71 69 70 72
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 67 71 72
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 73 69 71 69 283 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 70 69 75
Martin Wiegele (Austria) 67 69 76 71
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72 67 73 71
Jason Hak (Hong Kong) 69 72 73 69
Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 73 69 74 67 284 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 72 71 70 73
Anthony Wall (Britain) 70 72 71 71 285 Gregory Bourdy (France) 73 69 68 75
Oliver Fisher (Britain) 68 74 71 72 286 David Howell (Britain) 69 70 71 76
Christian Cevaer (France) 69 72 72 73
Stephen Dodd (Britain) 70 68 75 73
Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 73 71 73
James Kamte (South Africa) 73 69 72 72
Kwanchai Tannin (Thailand) 70 72 72 72 289 Richard Green (Australia) 71 71 69 78 290 Scott Hend (Australia) 71 70 71 78
Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 73 71 77 71 291 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 72 69 74 76 292 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 75 66 76 75 295 Ben Leong (Malaysia) 75 67 76 77 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Alastair Himmer)
* Ko says South African has already deconstructed her swing (Adds details, quotes)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."