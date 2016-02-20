Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Maybank Championship at the par-71 course on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur -15 Lee Su-Min (Korea) 66 68 64 -12 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 66 69 66 -11 Nathan Holman (Australia) 64 65 73 -10 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 66 68 69 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 66 70 67 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 65 69 69 -9 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 69 64 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 70 69 65 Julien Quesne (France) 70 69 65 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 68 70 66 Richard Bland (Britain) 66 65 73 -8 Romain Wattel (France) 68 70 67 -7 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74 67 65 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 69 68 69 -6 Danny Willett (Britain) 65 69 73 Casey O'Toole (U.S.) 71 67 69 Rahil Gangjee (India) 68 72 67 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 70 67 70 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 71 68 68 -5 Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 66 71 71 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 66 72 70 James Morrison (Britain) 68 71 69 Gregory Havret (France) 70 67 71 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 68 73 67 -4 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 67 70 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 67 71 71 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 69 72 68 Robert Rock (Britain) 68 70 71 Keith Horne (South Africa) 70 70 69 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 70 71 68 Song Young-Han (Korea) 71 67 71 Jin Cheng (China) 70 70 69 Alexander Levy (France) 65 73 71 Natipong Srithong (Thailand) 69 71 69 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 65 75 69 Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 70 69 70 -3 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 65 74 71 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 67 70 73 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 69 71 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 69 67 74 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 68 71 71 Thriston Lawrence (South Africa) 68 72 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 69 72 -2 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 69 71 71 Kemarol Baharin (Malaysia) 73 68 70 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 71 70 70 Graeme Storm (Britain) 69 68 74 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 70 73 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 70 70 71 -1 Wilson Choo (Malaysia) 70 71 71 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 69 71 Brett Munson (U.S.) 73 68 71 Michael Tran (Vietnam) 70 71 71 Angelo Que (Philippines) 65 74 73 Anthony Wall (Britain) 69 72 71 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 69 67 76 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 67 72 73 Wu Ashun (China) 70 70 72 0 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 69 72 72 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 70 73 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 70 72 1 Benjamin Hebert (France) 71 69 74 Sam Brazel (Australia) 71 69 74 Koh Deng Shan (Singapore) 69 72 73 Hsieh Chi Hsien (Chinese Taipei) 68 72 74 Kalem Richardson (Australia) 69 71 74 2 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 70 71 74 3 Simon Yates (Britain) 71 70 75 6 Shaaban Hussin (Malaysia) 67 74 78