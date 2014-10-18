Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour World Match Play Championship Quarterfinal on Saturday in Ash George Coetzee (South Africa) beat Patrick Reed (U.S.) 2 and 1 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) beat Victor Dubuisson (France) by 2 holes Joost Luiten (Netherlands) beat Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 6 and 5 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) beat Jonas Blixt (Sweden) by 2 holes