Golf-Others need to improve game to keep pace with Johnson, says Day
Feb 19 Top golfers needed to pick up their games to keep pace with Dustin Johnson, Australian Jason Day said on Sunday after losing top ranking to the long-hitting American.
April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Malaysian Open leading scores after rain halted play early at the par-72 course in Kuala Lumpur on Friday:
Holes Played rounds -9 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 36 71 64
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 36 70 65 -8 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 30 66 -7 David Lipsky (U.S.) 36 70 67
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 36 70 67
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 29 67 -6 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 36 66 72
Danny Willett (Britain) 36 69 69
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 31 67
Ben Fox (U.S.) 27 70
Romain Wattel (France) 24 68 -5 Simon Dyson (Britain) 36 69 70
Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 36 68 71
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 30 64
Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 29 65 -4 Tom Lewis (Britain) 36 70 70
Liang Wenchong (China) 36 72 68
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 36 72 68
Victor Dubuisson (France) 36 72 68
David Howell (Britain) 30 71
Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 29 72
Shaaban Hussin (Malaysia) 27 70
Joonas Granberg (Finland) 26 68
Mo Joong-Kyung (South Korea) 25 71
Scott Jamieson (Britain) 25 69 -3 Steve Lewton (Britain) 36 70 71
Scott Hend (Australia) 36 70 71
Julien Quesne (France) 36 69 72
Branden Grace (South Africa) 36 69 72
Daisuke Kataoka (Japan) 36 70 71
Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 36 71 70
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 32 68
Marcel Siem (Germany) 29 69
Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 27 69 -2 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 36 70 72
Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 36 73 69
Peter Karmis (South Africa) 36 72 70
Gaurav Ghei (India) 36 68 74
Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 32 67
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 31 71
Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 29 66
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 29 69
Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 28 73
Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 27 72
Anthony Kang (U.S.) 24 69
Top places after complete round -9 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 71 64
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 70 65 -7 David Lipsky (U.S.) 70 67
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 70 67 -6 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 66 72
Danny Willett (Britain) 69 69 -5 Simon Dyson (Britain) 69 70
Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 68 71 -4 Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 70
Liang Wenchong (China) 72 68
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 72 68
Victor Dubuisson (France) 72 68 (Editing By Alison Wildey)
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson took over from Jason Day as the number one player in world golf on Sunday following his victory at the PGA Tour's Genesis Open in Los Angeles and said it had been quite a journey to reach the peak of his sport.