April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Malaysian Open scores at the
par-72 course before rain ended play early in Kuala Lumpur on
Saturday.
holes played rounds
-13 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 46 66 68
-12 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 47 67 68
-10 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 49 67 72
Danny Willett (Britain) 48 69 69
David Lipsky (U.S.) 47 70 67
-9 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 49 68 71
Jyoti Randhawa (India) 48 66 72
Hennie Otto (South Africa) 46 71 64
-8 Simon Dyson (Britain) 49 69 70
Ben Fox (U.S.) 49 70 68
Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 49 65 73
-7 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 54 69 73 67
Victor Dubuisson (France) 50 72 68
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 50 64 75
Rhys Davies (Britain) 49 70 68
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 48 70 67
-6 Gary Boyd (Britain) 54 75 67 68
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 52 70 72
Romain Wattel (France) 47 68 68
-5 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 52 71 72
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 46 70 65
-4 Joonas Granberg (Finland) 54 68 73 71
Mo Joong-Kyung (South Korea) 54 71 71 70
Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 54 66 75 71
Marcel Siem (Germany) 54 69 73 70
Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 52 73 69
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 51 68 72
Tom Lewis (Britain) 50 70 70
Liang Wenchong (China) 50 72 68
Steve Webster (Britain) 50 73 70
-3 Shiv Kapur (India) 54 69 72 72
Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 54 73 68 72
Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 54 67 74 72
Daisuke Kataoka (Japan) 53 70 71
Branden Grace (South Africa) 53 69 72
Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 51 72 68
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 50 72 68
Scott Barr (Australia) 50 73 70
Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 49 73 70
Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 49 68 75
-2 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 54 72 69 73
Gaurav Ghei (India) 53 68 74
David Howell (Britain) 53 71 71
Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 51 69 71
Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 50 72 71
Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 47 73 71
Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 46 71 73
-1 David Drysdale (Britain) 54 72 69 74
Peter Karmis (South Africa) 53 72 70
Scott Hend (Australia) 52 70 71
Julien Quesne (France) 52 69 72
Richard Green (Australia) 51 69 74
Simon Khan (Britain) 51 72 71
Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 50 69 74
Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 49 72 71
Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 47 76 68
Lee Sung (South Korea) 46 69 75
0 Marcus Both (Australia) 48 72 72
Zhang Lianwei (China) 47 70 74
Berry Henson (U.S.) 46 72 72
1 Shaaban Hussin (Malaysia) 54 70 72 75
Steve Lewton (Britain) 52 70 71
2 Zaw Moe (Myanmar) 51 72 71
Richard McEvoy (Britain) 50 72 71
Anthony Kang (U.S.) 48 69 75
Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 48 71 73
Gregory Bourdy (France) 47 75 69
3 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 50 72 71
4 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 50 71 69
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 47 73 71
6 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 53 71 70
Keith Horne (South Africa) 47 72 72
Top 10 after complete round
-7 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 73 67
-6 Gary Boyd (Britain) 75 67 68
-4 Joonas Granberg (Finland) 68 73 71
Mo Joong-Kyung (South Korea) 71 71 70
Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 66 75 71
Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 73 70
-3 Shiv Kapur (India) 69 72 72
Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 73 68 72
Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 67 74 72
-2 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 69 73
