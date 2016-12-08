Golf-Woods now a TaylorMade man
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Hong Kong Open at the par-70 course on Thursday in Hong Kong -6 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 64 -5 Sebastien Gros (France) 65 -4 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 66 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 66 Benjamin Hebert (France) 66 Sam Brazel (Australia) 66 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 66 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 66 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 66 Jordan Smith (Britain) 66 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 66 David Lipsky (U.S.) 66 -3 Danthai Boonma (Thailand) 67 Nathan Kimsey (Britain) 67 Justin Walters (South Africa) 67 Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) 67 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 67 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 67 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 67 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 67 -2 Danny Willett (Britain) 68 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 68 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 68 Lu Wei-Chih (Chinese Taipei) 68 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 68 Steve Lewton (Britain) 68 Ian Poulter (Britain) 68 Marcus Armitage (Britain) 68 Shiv Kapur (India) 68 -1 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 69 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 69 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 69 Duncan Stewart (Britain) 69 Damien Perrier (France) 69 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 69 Graeme Storm (Britain) 69 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 69 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 69 Natipong Srithong (Thailand) 69 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 69 Pavit Tangkamolprasert (Thailand) 69 Daniel Im (U.S.) 69 Hung Chien-Yao (Chinese Taipei) 69 David Drysdale (Britain) 69 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 69 Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 69 Pep Angles (Spain) 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 69 Scott Hend (Australia) 69 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 69 Chris Paisley (Britain) 69 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 69 0 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 Joel Stalter (France) 70 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 70 Lee Chieh-Po (Chinese Taipei) 70 Liang Wenchong (China) 70 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 Arjun Atwal (India) 70 Dou Zecheng (China) 70 David Howell (Britain) 70 Robert Rock (Britain) 70 Lin Wen-Tang (Chinese Taipei) 70 1 Brett Munson (U.S.) 71 Rahil Gangjee (India) 71 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 71 Paul Waring (Britain) 71 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 71 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 71 Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 71 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 71 Lionel Weber (France) 71 Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 71 2 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 72 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 72 Kalem Richardson (Australia) 72 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 72 James Stewart (Hong Kong, China) 72 Adam Groom (Australia) 72 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 72 Shaun Norris (South Africa) 72 Scott Barr (Australia) 72 Lee Soomin (Korea) 72 Himmat Rai (India) 72 Richard Lee (Canada) 72 Javier Colomo (Spain) 72 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 Julien Quesne (France) 72 Chan Shih-Chang (Chinese Taipei) 72 3 Chiragh Kumar (India) 73 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 73 Scott Henry (Britain) 73 Thomas Detry (Belgium) 73 Angelo Que (Philippines) 73 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 73 4 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 74 Gregory Havret (France) 74 Matthieu Pavon (France) 74 Yannick Artigolle (Hong Kong, China) 74 Zhang Lianwei (China) 74 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 74 Keith Horne (South Africa) 74 Steven Tiley (Britain) 74 Romain Wattel (France) 74 Terrence Ng (Hong Kong, China) 74 Yue Yin Ho (Hong Kong, China) 74 5 Sam Walker (Britain) 75 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 75 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 75 Chris Hanson (Britain) 75 Simon Dyson (Britain) 75 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 75 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 75 6 Humphrey Wong (Hong Kong, China) 76 Unho Park (Australia) 76 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 76 Rashid Khan (India) 76 Rich Beem (U.S.) 76 7 Renato Paratore (Italy) 77
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.