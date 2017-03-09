March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12 -2 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 12 Anthony Wall (Britain) 13 Romain Langasque (France) 16 Filipe Lima (Portugal) 18 70 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 15 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 15 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 18 70 Steven Tiley (Britain) 18 70 Sam Walker (Britain) 18 70 Angelo Que (Philippines) 18 70 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 18 70 -1 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 18 71 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 14 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 14 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 16 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 13 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 13 Chiragh Kumar (India) 11 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 13 Scott Hend (Australia) 15 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 15 Lee Soomin (Korea) 13 Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe) 10 Sutijet Kooratanapisan (Thailand) 9 0 Nadaraja Thangaraja (Sri Lanka) 9 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 9 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 10 Ajeetesh Sandhu (India) 12 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 13 Jordan Smith (Britain) 13 Renato Paratore (Italy) 16 Damien Perrier (France) 18 72 Marcel Siem (Germany) 13 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 16 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 15 Rigel Fernandes (India) 18 72 Nathan Kimsey (Britain) 18 72 Shubhankar Sharma (India) 18 72 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 18 72 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 18 72 Rahil Gangjee (India) 18 72 Gavin Green (Malaysia) 18 72 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 18 72 1 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 18 73 George Coetzee (South Africa) 18 73 Shiv Kapur (India) 18 73 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 18 73 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 18 73 Pep Angles (Spain) 18 73 Gaurav Pratap Singh (India) 18 73 Feroz Ali (India) 18 73 Rashid Khan (India) 18 73 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 18 73 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 15 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 13 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 18 73 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 16 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 16 Chris Hanson (Britain) 12 Khalin Joshi (India) 13 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 11 Seenappa Chikkarangappa (India) 10 Sebastien Gros (France) 11 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 9 2 Sam Chien (U.S.) 9 Deepinder Kullar (India) 10 Michael Hoey (Britain) 10 Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 11 Honey Baisoya (India) 11 Joel Stalter (France) 16 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 14 Chan Shih-Chang (Chinese Taipei) 18 74 Arjun Atwal (India) 18 74 Shamim Khan (India) 18 74 Liang Wenchong (China) 18 74 Todd Sinnott (Australia) 18 74 Brett Rumford (Australia) 18 74 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 18 74 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 18 74 Robert Rock (Britain) 18 74 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 18 74 3 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 18 75 Alexander Knappe (Germany) 18 75 Danthai Boonma (Thailand) 18 75 Harendra Gupta (India) 18 75 Lionel Weber (France) 18 75 Richard Lee (Canada) 18 75 Mukesh Kumar (India) 15 Romain Wattel (France) 16 Scott Henry (Britain) 11 Austin Connelly (Canada) 13 4 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 12 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 11 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 16 Ashok Kumar (India) 18 76 Poom Saksansin (Thailand) 18 76 Duncan Stewart (Britain) 18 76 Abhijit Singh Chadha (India) 18 76 Shaun Norris (South Africa) 18 76 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 18 76 Casey O'Toole (U.S.) 18 76 Anirban Lahiri (India) 18 76 Matthieu Pavon (France) 18 76 5 Kapil Kumar (India) 18 77 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 18 77 Digvijay Singh (India) 18 77 Aman Raj (India) 18 77 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 14 Om Prakash Chouhan (India) 13 Natipong Srithong (Thailand) 12 Daniel Im (U.S.) 12 Yuvraj Sandhu (India) 10 Udayan Mane (India) 12 Sanjay Kumar (India) 9 6 Rayhan Thomas (India) 18 78 Yashas Chandra (India) 18 78 Pavit Tangkamolprasert (Thailand) 16 Amardip Sinh Malik (India) 18 78 Anura Rohana (Sri Lanka) 18 78 Vikrant Chopra (India) 18 78 M. Dharma (India) 18 78 Piya Swangarunporn (Thailand) 18 78 7 John Parry (Britain) 18 79 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 18 79 Hung Chien-Yao (Chinese Taipei) 18 79 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 16 Shankar Das (India) 14 8 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 14 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 18 80 9 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 18 81 Lu Wei-Chih (Chinese Taipei) 14 10 Sujjan Singh (India) 18 82 11 Marcus Armitage (Britain) 18 83 Chase Koepka (U.S.) 18 83 Chinnaswamy Muniyappa (India) 18 83 12 Karandeep Kochhar (India) 18 84 13 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 18 85 17 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 18 89 WDW Ranjit Singh (India) 10