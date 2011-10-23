Oct 23 Leading final round scores from the
Castello Masters at the par-71 course in Castellon on Sunday.
257 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 67 63 64 63
268 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 69 66 69 64
269 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 69 63 73 64
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 72 64 68 65
270 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 69 70 63
272 George Coetzee (South Africa) 67 70 69 66
273 Marcel Siem (Germany) 68 68 70 67
274 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 70 64 71 69
Romain Wattel (France) 70 69 66 69
Ross McGowan (Britain) 64 70 69 71
275 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 68 69 72 66
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 68 70 66
Scott Strange (Australia) 69 68 71 67
Brett Rumford (Australia) 70 71 67 67
David Horsey (Britain) 72 65 70 68
Gregory Havret (France) 69 70 68 68
Richard McEvoy (Britain) 66 69 71 69
Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 69 66 70 70
Anthony Wall (Britain) 67 68 69 71
276 Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 71 71 69 65
Michael Hoey (Britain) 67 74 69 66
Stephen Dodd (Britain) 74 66 69 67
Danny Willett (Britain) 67 74 67 68
Hennie Otto (South Africa) 72 69 67 68
Matt Haines (Britain) 70 66 70 70
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 67 69 66 74
277 Gary Boyd (Britain) 70 68 72 67
Gary Orr (Britain) 67 67 74 69
Matthew Zions (Australia) 70 71 67 69
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 73 69 66 69
Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 70 68 69 70
Steve Webster (Britain) 74 66 66 71
