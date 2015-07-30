July 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Paul Lawrie Match Play Round 1 on Thursday in Aberdeen James Morrison (Britain) beat Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 2 and 1 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) beat Marco Crespi (Italy) 2 and 1 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) beat Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 7 and 6 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) beat Marcus Fraser (Australia) 3 and 2 Alexander Levy (France) beat Mark Foster (Britain) 2 and 0 Morten Madsen (Denmark) beat Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 3 and 2 Richie Ramsay (Britain) beat Shiv Kapur (India) by 1 hole Edoardo Molinari (Italy) beat Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 5 and 4 David Howell (Britain) beat Daniel Brooks (Britain) at hole 19 David Drysdale (Britain) beat Thomas Pieters (Belgium) at hole 19 Chris Doak (Britain) beat Anthony Wall (Britain) by 1 hole Paul Lawrie (Britain) beat Romain Wattel (France) 5 and 4 Chris Wood (Britain) beat Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 5 and 4 Jorge Campillo (Spain) beat John Daly (U.S.) 2 and 0 Julien Quesne (France) beat Tom Lewis (Britain) by 1 hole Jeev Milkha Singh (India) beat Scott Hend (Australia) by 1 hole Marc Warren (Britain) beat Richard Bland (Britain) by 1 hole Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) beat Felipe Aguilar (Chile) by 1 hole Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) beat Gregory Bourdy (France) 2 and 1 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) beat Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 2 and 0 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) beat Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 4 and 3 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) beat Robert Rock (Britain) 3 and 1 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) beat Bradley Dredge (Britain) 6 and 4 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) beat Oliver Wilson (Britain) 2 and 0 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) beat Wade Ormsby (Australia) at hole 19 Graeme Storm (Britain) beat Andrew Johnston (Britain) by 1 hole Thomas Aiken (South Africa) beat Scott Jamieson (Britain) 3 and 2 Andrew Dodt (Australia) beat Oliver Fisher (Britain) at hole 19 Seve Benson (Britain) beat Raphael Jacquelin (France) 2 and 1 Gregory Havret (France) beat David Horsey (Britain) 5 and 4 Michael Hoey (Britain) beat Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 2 and 1 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) beat Richard Finch (Britain) 2 and 1