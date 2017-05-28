Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
May 28 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour PGA Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Wentworth -11 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 68 75 72 62 -9 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 67 70 74 68 -8 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 76 69 67 68 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 71 75 69 65 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 71 73 68 -7 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 70 70 68 73 Graeme Storm (Britain) 68 72 73 68 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 68 74 70 69 -6 Ross Fisher (Britain) 68 73 72 69 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 69 76 72 65 Branden Grace (South Africa) 68 71 70 73 -5 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 73 73 71 66 Justin Rose (Britain) 72 74 70 67 -4 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 67 75 71 71 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 68 69 78 69 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 69 77 67 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 69 72 73 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 67 70 76 71 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 68 73 73 70 Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 70 75 73 66 -3 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 73 68 72 72 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 73 73 70 69 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 70 73 74 68 -2 Victor Dubuisson (France) 73 70 73 70 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 70 69 75 72 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 74 75 66 Scott Hend (Australia) 71 75 71 69 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 71 72 72 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 68 75 73 -1 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 74 69 72 72 Li Haotong (China) 69 76 75 67 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 69 72 72 74 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 73 71 75 68 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 70 74 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 75 71 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 71 74 71 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 69 74 71 73 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 71 75 72 69 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 70 75 71 71 0 Anthony Wall (Britain) 73 72 73 70 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 74 72 72 70 Ian Poulter (Britain) 76 69 73 70 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 70 70 75 73 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 68 76 69 75 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 73 71 72 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 71 74 74 69 Jordan Smith (Britain) 72 71 71 74 1 David Howell (Britain) 71 73 75 70 2 Chris Wood (Britain) 72 74 73 71 David Drysdale (Britain) 75 71 72 72 3 Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 73 75 72 David Horsey (Britain) 71 74 75 71 Alexander Levy (France) 71 75 73 72 4 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 70 75 74 73 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 71 73 71 77 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 72 76 72 5 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 75 71 76 71 6 Danny Willett (Britain) 72 73 76 73 Benjamin Hebert (France) 71 72 75 76 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 66 73 81 74 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 73 72 74 75 8 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 73 74 77 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 76 75 75 11 Sebastien Gros (France) 71 75 78 75 12 Luke Donald (Britain) 75 68 81 76 13 Romain Wattel (France) 73 73 80 75
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.