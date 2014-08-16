UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Made in Denmark at the par-71 course on Saturday in Aalborg 207 Marc Warren (Britain) 71 70 66 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 66 68 73 210 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 75 67 68 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 71 67 72 211 Phillip Archer (Britain) 70 70 71 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 69 70 72 Stuart Manley (Britain) 73 69 69 212 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 75 65 72 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 66 73 73 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 73 68 71 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 72 69 71 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 70 71 71 213 Steve Webster (Britain) 76 69 68 Paul Waring (Britain) 75 66 72 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 74 68 214 Tom Lewis (Britain) 72 70 72 Craig Lee (Britain) 73 72 69 Roope Kakko (Finland) 70 71 73 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 73 70 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 73 70 71 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71 69 74 215 Adrien Saddier (France) 74 68 73 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 68 76 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 69 74 Shiv Kapur (India) 73 68 74 216 Chris Doak (Britain) 72 70 74 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 72 70 74 Andrew McArthur (Britain) 72 72 72 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 71 70 75 Daniel Im (U.S.) 72 68 76 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 73 67 76 James Morrison (Britain) 76 70 70 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 73 70 73 David Lipsky (U.S.) 72 71 73 Simon Dyson (Britain) 77 69 70 Romain Wattel (France) 73 71 72 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 74 68 74 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 74 67 75 217 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 70 72 75 Adam Gee (Britain) 76 70 71 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 74 70 73 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 75 67 75 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 78 66 73 Garrick Porteous (Britain) 71 68 78 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 75 71 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 70 73 74 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 71 70 76 Patrik Sjoeland (Sweden) 71 70 76 Gregory Havret (France) 74 69 74 218 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 74 72 72 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 73 70 75 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 70 72 76 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 70 75 73 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 70 75 73 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 74 72 72 Jack Doherty (Britain) 74 71 73 219 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 71 72 76 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 77 69 73 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 73 75 David Horsey (Britain) 76 70 73 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 74 72 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 73 72 74 Mark Foster (Britain) 73 73 73 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 66 74 79 Robert Rock (Britain) 73 71 75 Chris Hanson (Britain) 72 73 74 220 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 75 70 75 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 73 73 74 Rasmus Hjelm (Denmark) 73 73 74 James Heath (Britain) 77 69 74 221 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 70 76 75 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 76 70 75 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 75 70 76 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 74 70 77 222 Victor Riu (France) 73 72 77 Richard Green (Australia) 76 69 77 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 77 69 76 Jonas Magnusson (Sweden) 75 69 78 223 Gary Stal (France) 72 72 79 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 75 71 77 Graeme Storm (Britain) 75 70 78 224 Lee Slattery (Britain) 71 75 78 Nicolai Kristensen (Denmark) 75 70 79 225 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 71 75 79
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci