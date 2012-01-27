Jan 27 Scores after the second round of the European PGA Tour Abu Dhabi Championship at the par-72 course in Abu Dhabi on Friday (cut set at 146): 137 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 67 138 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 68 70

Matteo Manassero (Italy) 73 65 139 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 68 71

Robert Rock (Britain) 69 70

Paul Lawrie (Britain) 70 69

Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 67 72

Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 72

Tiger Woods (U.S.) 70 69

Richard Finch (Britain) 68 71 140 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 69

Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 69

Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 70

Richie Ramsay (Britain) 69 71

Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 70 70 141 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 69

Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 69

Johan Edfors (Sweden) 70 71

James Kingston (South Africa) 72 69

Francesco Molinari (Italy) 74 67

Anders Hansen (Denmark) 71 70

Liang Wenchong (China) 70 71 142 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71 71

David Drysdale (Britain) 70 72

Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 72 70

Mark Foster (Britain) 75 67

Keith Horne (South Africa) 71 71

Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 74 68

Marcus Fraser (Australia) 71 71

Oliver Fisher (Britain) 71 71

Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 71 143 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 74 69

Graeme Storm (Britain) 74 69

Ben Curtis (U.S.) 72 71

George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 72

Markus Brier (Austria) 72 71

Luke Donald (Britain) 71 72

Richard Johnson (Sweden) 71 72

Romain Wattel (France) 74 69 144 Simon Dyson (Britain) 72 72

Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 73 71

Lee Westwood (Britain) 72 72

Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 73 71

David Lynn (Britain) 74 70

Bradley Dredge (Britain) 73 71

Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 69 75

Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 72 145 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 72 73

Soren Hansen (Denmark) 72 73

Andrea Pavan (Italy) 73 72

Alexander Noren (Sweden) 73 72

Ross Fisher (Britain) 73 72

Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 72 73

Anthony Wall (Britain) 70 75

Raphael Jacquelin (France) 71 74

David Horsey (Britain) 75 70

Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 75 70

Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 75 70 146 Marcel Siem (Germany) 72 74

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 72 74

Peter Whiteford (Britain) 73 73

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 72 74

Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 76 70

Richard Green (Australia) 75 71

K.J. Choi (South Korea) 71 75

Rhys Davies (Britain) 75 71

S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 74 72

Gary Boyd (Britain) 73 73

Michael Hoey (Britain) 70 76 147 DNQ Victor Dubuisson (France) 74 73

David Howell (Britain) 72 75

Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 78 69

Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 72 75

Robert Coles (Britain) 74 73

Michiel Bothma (South Africa) 76 71

Alex Cejka (Germany) 72 75

Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 73 74

Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 73 74

Simon Khan (Britain) 73 74

Andrew Dodt (Australia) 76 71

Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 71 76

Tom Lewis (Britain) 75 72

Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 70 77

Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 74 73

Richard McEvoy (Britain) 74 73

Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 73 74

Jamie Elson (Britain) 71 76 148 DNQ Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 74 74

Branden Grace (South Africa) 75 73

James Morrison (Britain) 75 73

Chris Wood (Britain) 73 75

Jason Day (Australia) 74 74 149 DNQ Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 74 75

Scott Jamieson (Britain) 73 76

Hennie Otto (South Africa) 75 74

Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 74 75

Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 76 73

Brett Rumford (Australia) 72 77

Danny Willett (Britain) 75 74

Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 79 70

Martin Wiegele (Austria) 77 72

Damien McGrane (Ireland) 73 76 150 DNQ Oscar Floren (Sweden) 75 75

Martin Kaymer (Germany) 77 73

Gregory Bourdy (France) 76 74

Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 75 75

Matthew Zions (Australia) 74 76

Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 78 72

Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 75 75

Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 78 72

Shane Lowry (Ireland) 73 77

Gregory Havret (France) 78 72

Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 75 75

Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 75 75 151 DNQ Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 76 75

George Murray (Britain) 76 75

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 77 74 152 DNQ Christian Cevaer (France) 76 76

Phillip Price (Britain) 77 75 153 DNQ Darren Clarke (Britain) 72 81

Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 74 79

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 80 73 154 DNQ Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 78 76 155 DNQ Marc Warren (Britain) 75 80 157 DNQ Pablo Martin (Spain) 82 75

Lee Slattery (Britain) 76 81 161 DNQ Sam Little (Britain) 81 80 162 DNQ Ahmed Al Musharrekh (United Arab Emirates) 82 80 173 DNQ Stuart Fee (Britain) 87 86

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more golf