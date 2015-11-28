UPDATE 1-Golf-Icher leads wind-shortened day at ANA Inspiration
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Dunhill Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Malelane -13 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 66 67 70 -10 Sebastien Gros (France) 71 72 63 Benjamin Hebert (France) 68 70 68 -8 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 69 73 66 -7 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 70 71 Gregory Bourdy (France) 70 72 67 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 69 69 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 70 72 67 -6 Branden Grace (South Africa) 71 73 66 Matt Ford (Britain) 67 74 69 Thomas Linard (France) 72 71 67 -5 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 68 74 69 Vaughn Groenewald (South Africa) 68 73 70 Andrew Curlewis (South Africa) 70 72 69 Shaun Norris (South Africa) 70 70 71 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 71 70 70 Tom Murray (Britain) 71 71 69 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 69 70 72 Keith Horne (South Africa) 70 72 69 -4 Ryan Evans (Britain) 71 70 71 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 72 68 72 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 74 69 69 Jean-Paul Strydom (South Africa) 68 75 69 Christiaan Basson (South Africa) 64 76 72 -3 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 72 70 71 Rhys West (South Africa) 71 73 69 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 73 70 70 Doug McGuigan (South Africa) 69 72 72 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 70 72 71 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 74 65 74 Pablo Martin (Spain) 69 69 75 Ben Evans (Britain) 71 69 73 -2 Clement Berardo (France) 73 69 72 Justin Walters (South Africa) 73 70 71 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 71 71 72 Lyle Rowe (South Africa) 69 73 72 -1 Daniel Im (U.S.) 70 74 71 Mark Williams (South Africa) 67 72 76 Laurie Canter (Britain) 71 73 71 Andrew Georgiou (South Africa) 73 70 72 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 72 72 71 Louis De Jager (South Africa) 72 70 73 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 72 70 73 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 70 74 71 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 75 67 73 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 68 70 77 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 71 72 72 0 Romain Wattel (France) 73 71 72 Chris Hanson (Britain) 70 71 75 Renato Paratore (Italy) 73 69 74 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 69 75 72 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 70 73 73 1 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 72 74 Tyrone Mordt (South Africa) 73 71 73 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 71 70 76 Lee Slattery (Britain) 72 70 75 Jacques Blaauw (South Africa) 73 70 74 Alex Haindl (South Africa) 71 72 74 Linus Gillgren (Sweden) 70 74 73 2 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 71 76 Lindani Ndwandwe (South Africa) 69 75 74 3 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 75 69 75 Colin Nel (South Africa) 69 75 75 4 Tyrone Ferreira (South Africa) 71 73 76 Rourke Van der Spuy (South Africa) 73 70 77
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.