Dec 9 Leading second-round scores from the Dubai
World Championship at the par-72 course on Friday
132 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 68 64
136 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 64 72
137 Robert Rock (Britain) 68 69
Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 71
138 Paul Casey (Britain) 72 66
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 65 73
139 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 67
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 68
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 68
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 70
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 70
140 Luke Donald (Britain) 72 68
Johan Edfors (Sweden) 72 68
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 69 71
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 67 73
141 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 75 66
Raphael Jacquelin (France) 74 67
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 73 68
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 71
David Lynn (Britain) 69 72
David Horsey (Britain) 69 72
142 Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 69
Ian Poulter (Britain) 73 69
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 70
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 71
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 70 72
Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 69 73
Ross Fisher (Britain) 68 74
