UPDATE 1-Golf-Icher leads wind-shortened day at ANA Inspiration
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
Aug 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Paul Lawrie Match Play Quarterfinal on Saturday in Aberdeen Robert Karlsson (Sweden) beat Richie Ramsay (Britain) by 1 hole David Howell (Britain) beat Chris Wood (Britain) 5 and 4 Marc Warren (Britain) beat Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) at hole 19 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) beat Michael Hoey (Britain) 2 and 1
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.