Jan 28 Leading third round scores from the Abu
Dhabi Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday.
205 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 70 69 66
Robert Rock (Britain) 69 70 66
207 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 74 69 64
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 74 67 66
Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 72 68
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 70 69 68
208 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 72 65
James Kingston (South Africa) 72 69 67
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 68 71 69
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 67 71
209 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 73 71 65
Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 74 68 67
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 69 68
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 73 65 71
210 Keith Horne (South Africa) 71 71 68
Richard Finch (Britain) 68 71 71
Gareth Maybin (Britain) 68 70 72
211 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 72 74 65
David Lynn (Britain) 74 70 67
Graeme Storm (Britain) 74 69 68
Mark Foster (Britain) 75 67 69
Liang Wenchong (China) 70 71 70
Johan Edfors (Sweden) 70 71 70
Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 69 70
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 69 71
Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 67 72 72
212 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 75 70 67
Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 72 73 67
Lee Westwood (Britain) 72 72 68
Simon Dyson (Britain) 72 72 68
Romain Wattel (France) 74 69 69
Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71 71 70
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 70 72
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 69 72
