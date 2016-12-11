Golf-Woods now a TaylorMade man
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Hong Kong Open at the par-70 course on Sunday in Hong Kong -13 Sam Brazel (Australia) 66 66 67 68 -12 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 64 65 70 69 -11 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 66 68 67 68 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 69 67 67 66 -10 David Lipsky (U.S.) 66 70 66 68 -9 Danny Willett (Britain) 68 66 71 66 -8 Paul Waring (Britain) 71 68 68 65 -7 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 69 66 71 67 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 70 68 66 -6 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 66 72 69 67 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 71 69 68 66 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 67 69 68 70 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 66 71 70 67 -5 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 68 68 71 68 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 68 64 71 Liang Wenchong (China) 70 70 69 66 Steve Lewton (Britain) 68 67 73 67 Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) 67 71 68 69 David Howell (Britain) 70 70 63 72 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 66 70 69 70 Joel Stalter (France) 70 70 66 69 Pep Angles (Spain) 69 71 71 64 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 69 71 68 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 67 68 69 71 -4 Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 68 67 70 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 69 70 66 71 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 68 72 67 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 68 73 66 -3 Justin Walters (South Africa) 67 67 69 74 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 73 66 69 69 Arjun Atwal (India) 70 70 66 71 Lee Soomin (Korea) 72 68 64 73 Hung Chien-Yao (Chinese Taipei) 69 66 74 68 Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 71 67 68 71 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 68 69 67 73 -2 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 69 70 69 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 69 71 66 72 Daniel Im (U.S.) 69 67 68 74 Benjamin Hebert (France) 66 70 69 73 Jordan Smith (Britain) 66 73 70 69 Nathan Kimsey (Britain) 67 70 69 72 Danthai Boonma (Thailand) 67 71 70 70 -1 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 70 70 69 Damien Perrier (France) 69 68 70 72 0 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 66 68 72 74 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 69 69 71 71 Robert Rock (Britain) 70 68 73 69 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 67 70 70 73 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 67 70 70 73 Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 69 71 71 69 1 Scott Hend (Australia) 69 68 70 74 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 69 69 71 72 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 69 69 71 72 2 Shiv Kapur (India) 68 69 68 77 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 69 68 72 73 Chris Paisley (Britain) 69 71 67 75 3 Sebastien Gros (France) 65 73 73 72 David Drysdale (Britain) 69 70 72 72 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 66 73 69 75 4 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 69 71 72 72 5 Ian Poulter (Britain) 68 72 71 74 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 71 69 71 74 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 73 67 68 77 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 75 65 73 72 Pavit Tangkamolprasert (Thailand) 69 71 72 73 Natipong Srithong (Thailand) 69 70 72 74 7 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 67 70 71 79 8 Marcus Armitage (Britain) 68 71 75 74
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.