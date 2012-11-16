Golf-Others need to improve game to keep pace with Johnson, says Day
Feb 19 Top golfers needed to pick up their games to keep pace with Dustin Johnson, Australian Jason Day said on Sunday after losing top ranking to the long-hitting American.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Hong Kong Open at the par-70 course on Friday in Hong Kong. The cut was set at 142. 131 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 67 64 132 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 65 67 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 66 66 Zhang Lianwei (China) 66 66 133 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 69 64 135 Daisuke Kataoka (Japan) 68 67 Javier Colomo (Spain) 64 71 136 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 71 65 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 68 68 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 68 68 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 71 65 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 67 69 137 Kwanchai Tannin (Thailand) 68 69 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 67 70 James Morrison (Britain) 70 67 Mark Foster (Britain) 69 68 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 66 71 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 67 70 David Horsey (Britain) 67 70 138 Chan Yih-Shin (Taiwan) 69 69 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 66 Simon Dyson (Britain) 68 70 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 68 70 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 70 68 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 65 73 David Howell (Britain) 68 70 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 69 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 66 72 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 69 139 Jordan Gibb (Britain) 72 67 Gary Boyd (Britain) 68 71 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 67 72 Kim Gi-Hwan (South Korea) 70 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 70 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 70 69 69 Scott Strange (Australia) 73 69 Gregory Bourdy (France) 67 73 Lin Wen-Tang (Taiwan) 72 68 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 68 Mo Joong-Kyung (South Korea) 69 71 Zaw Moe (Myanmar) 72 68 Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) 72 68 Andrew Marshall (Britain) 71 69 Joonas Granberg (Finland) 70 70 Julien Quesne (France) 68 72 Simon Khan (Britain) 67 73 141 Timothy Tang (Hong Kong) 74 67 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 71 70 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 75 66 Adam Blyth (Australia) 71 70 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 75 66 Lee Slattery (Britain) 69 72 Brett Rumford (Australia) 73 68 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 69 72 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 71 Berry Henson (U.S.) 71 70 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 70 71 Liang Wenchong (China) 71 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 69 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 72 69 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 70 71 Alex Cejka (Germany) 72 69 142 Rhys Davies (Britain) 71 71 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 74 68 Gregory Havret (France) 74 68 Kalle Samooja (Finland) 69 73 Steve Webster (Britain) 71 71 Chris Wood (Britain) 72 70 Richard Bland (Britain) 70 72 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 70 72 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 71 71 Scott Hend (Australia) 68 74 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 71 71 143 DNQ Tom Lewis (Britain) 73 70 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 72 71 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 66 77 Andrew Parr (Canada) 71 72 Himmat Rai (India) 68 75 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 72 Victor Dubuisson (France) 74 69 Richard Finch (Britain) 74 69 Phillip Price (Britain) 70 73 144 DNQ Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 72 72 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 72 72 Shiv Kapur (India) 69 75 Lu Wen-Teh (Taiwan) 72 72 Lee In-Woo (South Korea) 75 69 145 DNQ Panuwat Muenlek (Thailand) 70 75 Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 75 70 Niall Turner (Ireland) 74 71 Elmer Salvador (Philippines) 74 71 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 73 72 Anthony Kang (U.S.) 73 72 Ben Fox (U.S.) 70 75 Ben Parker (Britain) 75 70 Robert Coles (Britain) 72 73 Scott Barr (Australia) 73 72 Lam Chih Bing (Singapore) 71 74 Guido van der Valk (Netherlands) 71 74 Mars Pucay (Philippines) 75 70 146 DNQ Angelo Que (Philippines) 71 75 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 72 74 Darren Beck (Australia) 69 77 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 71 75 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 75 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 74 72 147 DNQ Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 73 74 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 75 72 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 71 76 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 73 74 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 75 72 David Gleeson (Australia) 71 76 Anthony Wall (Britain) 73 74 John Daly (U.S.) 72 75 148 DNQ S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 76 72 Thomas Levet (France) 73 75 Thammanoon Srirot (Thailand) 72 76 Matthew Zions (Australia) 70 78 Lee Sung (South Korea) 78 70 Edward Richardson (Britain) 74 74 Tim Stewart (Australia) 74 74 149 DNQ Nils Floren (Sweden) 76 73 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 75 74 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 73 76 150 DNQ Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 73 77 Tsai Chi-Huang (Taiwan) 76 74 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 76 74 Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 73 77 151 DNQ Unho Park (Australia) 73 78 Adam Groom (Australia) 77 74 152 DNQ Namchok Tantipokhakul (Thailand) 76 76 Ross Bain (Britain) 79 73 79 DNQ Wilson Choy (Hong Kong) 73 79 Jaakko Maekitalo (Finland) 79 74 154 DNQ Wong Woon-Man (Hong Kong) 77 77 James Stewart (Hong Kong) 79 75 Jimmy Ko (Hong Kong) 80 74 157 DNQ Scott Jamieson (Britain) 85 72 159 DNQ Steven Lam (Hong Kong) 80 79 167 DNQ Andrew McGregor (Britain) 84 83 WDW Chiragh Kumar (India) 80 WDW Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 74 WDW Digvijay Singh (India) 80 RET Rick Kulacz (Australia) 73
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson secured the world number one ranking in style when he smoked the field for a five-stroke victory at the Genesis Open in southern California on Sunday.
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson took over from Jason Day as the number one player in world golf on Sunday following his victory at the PGA Tour's Genesis Open in Los Angeles and said it had been quite a journey to reach the peak of his sport.