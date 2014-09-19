Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Wales Open at the par-71 course on Friday in Newport. The cut was set at 143. 133 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 68 65 134 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 66 68 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 65 69 135 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 68 67 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 63 136 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 68 68 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 68 68 Gregory Havret (France) 69 67 Patrik Sjoeland (Sweden) 69 67 137 Marc Warren (Britain) 70 67 Phillip Price (Britain) 71 66 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 70 67 138 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 67 Robert Rock (Britain) 67 71 Mark Foster (Britain) 69 69 139 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 73 66 Danny Willett (Britain) 72 67 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 70 69 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 69 70 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 71 68 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 71 68 140 Anthony Wall (Britain) 69 71 John Hahn (U.S.) 70 70 Andrew McArthur (Britain) 66 74 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 68 72 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 71 69 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 74 66 Graeme Storm (Britain) 71 69 Craig Lee (Britain) 68 72 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 69 71 Nathan Holman (Australia) 70 70 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 71 69 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 70 70 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 70 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 72 68 Seve Benson (Britain) 71 69 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 69 71 James Morrison (Britain) 71 69 Steve Webster (Britain) 68 72 141 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 71 70 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 76 65 Chris Wood (Britain) 73 68 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 70 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 70 71 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 72 69 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 71 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 71 70 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 71 70 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 71 70 Romain Wattel (France) 69 72 David Lynn (Britain) 72 69 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 71 70 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 68 73 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 69 72 142 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 73 69 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 68 74 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 69 73 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 72 Daniel Im (U.S.) 70 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 71 Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 69 Julien Quesne (France) 74 68 Greig Hutcheon (Britain) 72 70 Phillip Archer (Britain) 71 71 143 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 72 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 71 72 Edouard Dubois (France) 73 70 Victor Riu (France) 72 71 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 69 74 Lee Slattery (Britain) 73 70 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 72 71 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 74 69 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 76 67 144 DNQ Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 74 70 Roope Kakko (Finland) 73 71 David Howell (Britain) 70 74 James Kingston (South Africa) 73 71 Adam Gee (Britain) 72 72 Nick Dougherty (Britain) 73 71 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 72 72 Richard Bland (Britain) 73 71 145 DNQ Justin Walters (South Africa) 67 78 Michael Hoey (Britain) 74 71 David Drysdale (Britain) 73 72 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 72 73 Gregory Bourdy (France) 74 71 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 70 75 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 70 75 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 72 73 Adrien Saddier (France) 73 72 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 68 77 146 DNQ Gareth Maybin (Britain) 77 69 Mike Hearne (Britain) 73 73 David Boote (Britain) 71 75 Richard Finch (Britain) 74 72 Lam Zhi Qun (Singapore) 72 74 Brinson Paolini (U.S.) 75 71 John Parry (Britain) 73 73 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 73 73 Hirofumi Miyase (Japan) 72 74 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 75 71 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 71 75 147 DNQ Thomas Norret (Denmark) 70 77 Tom Lewis (Britain) 73 74 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 73 74 Sam Walker (Britain) 67 80 Jack Doherty (Britain) 74 73 James Heath (Britain) 74 73 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 75 72 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 76 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 72 75 Stuart Manley (Britain) 76 71 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 76 148 DNQ Jose-Filipe Lima (Portugal) 75 73 Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 70 78 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 78 70 149 DNQ Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 73 76 Liam Bond (Britain) 74 75 Francois Calmels (France) 74 75 Simon Khan (Britain) 71 78 Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 78 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 80 69 Joe Ferguson (Britain) 76 73 150 DNQ David Higgins (Ireland) 78 72 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 77 73 Paul Waring (Britain) 76 74 151 DNQ Evan Griffith (Britain) 78 73 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 73 78 152 DNQ Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 74 78 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 74 78 Marco Crespi (Italy) 77 75 Matthew Cort (Britain) 74 78 153 DNQ Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 76 77 154 DNQ Morten Madsen (Denmark) 78 76 156 DNQ Jeong Jin (South Korea) 78 78 Ted Innes Ker (Britain) 81 75 157 DNQ Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 75 82 158 DNQ Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 82 76 163 DNQ Lee Rooke (Britain) 76 87 WDW Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 74 WDW Hennie Otto (South Africa) 74 DSQ Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 79
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.