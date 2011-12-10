UPDATE 1-Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
* Ko says South African has already deconstructed her swing (Adds details, quotes)
Dec 10 Leading third round scores from the Dubai World Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday. 202 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 68 64 70 204 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 65 73 66 205 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 67 66 206 Luke Donald (Britain) 72 68 66 207 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 68 68
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 70 68
Peter Hanson (Sweden) 64 72 71 208 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 73 71 64
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 67 73 68
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 69 71 68
Paul Casey (Britain) 72 66 70
Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 71 71
Robert Rock (Britain) 68 69 71 209 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 68 70 210 Ian Poulter (Britain) 73 69 68 211 Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 69 69
David Lynn (Britain) 69 72 70
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 70 72 212 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 71 73 68
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 70 72 70
Johan Edfors (Sweden) 72 68 72 213 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 72 74 67
Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 73 72 68
Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 75 69 69
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 73 70
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 74 69 70
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 71 71
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 71 72
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 73 68 72
Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 75 66 72 214 Thomas Levet (France) 70 75 69
Gregory Bourdy (France) 70 73 71
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 73 70 71
David Horsey (Britain) 69 72 73 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
* Ko says South African has already deconstructed her swing (Adds details, quotes)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."