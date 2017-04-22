HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Open Day One
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The 117th U.S. Open started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at Erin Hills in the second major championship of the year.
April 22 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Shenzhen International at the par-72 course on Saturday in Shenzhen -15 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 67 65 69 -12 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 68 68 68 -11 George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 68 67 Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 65 69 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 67 70 68 David Lipsky (U.S.) 73 65 67 -10 Gregory Bourdy (France) 67 69 70 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 66 70 70 Liu Yanwei (China) 69 71 66 Alexander Levy (France) 74 68 64 -9 Jordan Smith (Britain) 69 69 69 Brett Rumford (Australia) 72 67 68 -8 Daniel Im (U.S.) 69 70 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 68 68 72 -7 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 69 68 72 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 67 72 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 71 70 68 Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 71 67 71 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 71 69 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 74 71 64 -6 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 68 73 69 James Morrison (Britain) 70 66 74 Julien Quesne (France) 71 68 71 Marcus Armitage (Britain) 71 71 68 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 70 72 68 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 72 71 67 -5 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 69 69 73 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 75 66 70 Lin Yuxin (China) 74 67 70 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 71 71 69 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 69 70 72 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 69 73 69 -4 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 71 69 Duncan Stewart (Britain) 71 67 74 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 70 72 70 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 67 73 72 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 71 70 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 70 71 71 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 67 72 73 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 70 72 70 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 73 71 68 -3 Luo Xuewen (China) 71 72 70 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 71 70 72 Benjamin Hebert (France) 72 70 71 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 74 68 71 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 72 72 69 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 71 74 68 -2 Sam Brazel (Australia) 71 74 69 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 74 70 70 Chen Zihao (China) 73 69 72 He Zeyu (China) 72 72 70 -1 Romain Wattel (France) 71 73 71 Richard Bland (Britain) 73 71 71 Zhang Huilin (China) 71 74 70 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 72 73 Yuan Tian (China) 71 73 71 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 74 71 70 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 70 73 72 0 Alexander Knappe (Germany) 74 70 72 Graeme Storm (Britain) 74 68 74 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 75 70 71 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 71 69 76 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 72 69 75 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 71 75 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 71 74 71 1 Wu Hongfu (China) 72 69 76 Justin Walters (South Africa) 73 70 74 2 David Howell (Britain) 70 74 74 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 75 70 73 3 Gregory Havret (France) 70 71 78 Huang Wenyi (China) 71 74 74 5 Chris Paisley (Britain) 72 73 76 7 Liang Dingfeng (China) 69 75 79 9 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 72 72 81
June 15 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the U.S. Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in Erin, Wisconsin holes played rounds -7 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 16 -5 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 16 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 13 Brian Harman (U.S.) 16 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 16 -4
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The U.S. Open got under way on Thursday under sunny skies but without Phil Mickelson, the five-times major winner who withdrew to attend his daughter's high school graduation.