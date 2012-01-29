Jan 29 Leading final round scores from the Abu
Dhabi Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday
275 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 70 66 70
276 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 72 68 69
277 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 69 68 68
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 73 71 65 68
Tiger Woods (U.S.) 70 69 66 72
278 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 73 65 71 69
George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 72 65 70
279 Keith Horne (South Africa) 71 71 68 69
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 67 71 71
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 74 67 66 72
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 70 69 68 72
280 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 69 71 69
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 68 71 69 72
281 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 71 70 72 68
Romain Wattel (France) 74 69 69 69
Gareth Maybin (Britain) 68 70 72 71
282 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 70 72 70
Lee Westwood (Britain) 72 72 68 70
Simon Dyson (Britain) 72 72 68 70
Mark Foster (Britain) 75 67 69 71
David Lynn (Britain) 74 70 67 71
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 72 74 65 71
James Kingston (South Africa) 72 69 67 74