Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Perth International at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 143. 132 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 66 66 133 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 64 69 134 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 66 68 135 James Morrison (Britain) 72 63 David Drysdale (Britain) 67 68 136 John Wade (Australia) 64 72 Richard Green (Australia) 68 68 137 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 68 69 138 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 68 70 James Nitties (Australia) 69 69 Victor Dubuisson (France) 71 67 139 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 71 68 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 69 70 Josh Younger (Australia) 69 70 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 72 67 Stephen Dartnall (Australia) 68 71 Brett Rumford (Australia) 67 72 140 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 69 71 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 70 70 Paul Spargo (Australia) 70 70 Mark Foster (Britain) 67 73 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 69 71 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 67 73 Richard Bland (Britain) 68 72 Rhein Gibson (Australia) 70 70 Clint Rice (Australia) 68 72 Jason Norris (Australia) 71 69 David McKenzie (Australia) 70 70 Tom Lewis (Britain) 66 74 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 72 68 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 70 70 Julien Quesne (France) 67 73 Ryan Haller (Australia) 71 69 Gary Stal (France) 69 71 141 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 70 Peter O'Malley (Australia) 72 69 John Parry (Britain) 69 72 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 70 71 Jack Doherty (Britain) 69 72 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 67 74 Stuart Manley (Britain) 73 68 Nathan Holman (Australia) 73 68 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 72 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 71 70 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 68 73 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 70 71 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 71 70 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 72 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 72 69 142 Oliver Goss (Australia) 68 74 Craig Lee (Britain) 73 69 Nathan Green (Australia) 71 71 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 68 74 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 71 71 Nick Gillespie (New Zealand) 71 71 143 Daniel Nisbet (Australia) 71 72 Anthony Brown (Australia) 68 75 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 69 74 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 74 69 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 73 70 Roope Kakko (Finland) 72 71 James Heath (Britain) 72 71 Brody Ninyette (Australia) 69 74 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 67 76 Michael Sim (Australia) 66 77 Michael Long (New Zealand) 69 74 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 71 72 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 73 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 72 71 144 DNQ Nick Cullen (Australia) 71 73 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 71 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 72 Steven Jones (Australia) 72 72 Max McCardle (Australia) 71 73 Brinson Paolini (U.S.) 72 72 Matt Jager (Australia) 71 73 Mahal Pearce (New Zealand) 70 74 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 71 73 Andre Stolz (Australia) 73 71 Adam Gee (Britain) 74 70 145 DNQ Peter Cooke (Australia) 71 74 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 73 72 Michael Wright (Australia) 71 74 Aaron Townsend (Australia) 71 74 Scott Strange (Australia) 72 73 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 70 75 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 70 75 Jake Higginbottom (Australia) 68 77 Ben Campbell (New Zealand) 71 74 Anthony Wall (Britain) 70 75 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 71 74 Bryden Macpherson (Australia) 72 73 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 72 73 146 DNQ Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 70 76 Anthony Summers (Australia) 73 73 Andrew Martin (Australia) 72 74 Chris Doak (Britain) 74 72 Lee Slattery (Britain) 76 70 David Klein (New Zealand) 72 74 Chris Campbell (Australia) 70 76 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 73 73 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 73 73 Stephen Leaney (Australia) 72 74 Justin Walters (South Africa) 75 71 147 DNQ Daniel Popovic (Australia) 75 72 Adam Stephens (Australia) 74 73 Victor Riu (France) 73 74 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 72 75 Peter Fowler (Australia) 71 76 Jeong Jin (South Korea) 72 75 148 DNQ Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 70 78 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 71 77 Simon Houston (Australia) 72 76 Matthew Millar (Australia) 73 75 Gregory Havret (France) 74 74 Richard Lee (New Zealand) 74 74 149 DNQ David Horsey (Britain) 77 72 Scott Laycock (Australia) 72 77 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 76 73 Daniel Im (U.S.) 72 77 Craig Parry (Australia) 74 75 150 DNQ Callan O'Reilly (Australia) 77 73 Mathew Perry (New Zealand) 74 76 Jack Wilson (Australia) 74 76 Josh Geary (New Zealand) 72 78 Leigh McKechnie (Australia) 73 77 151 DNQ Matthew Giles (Australia) 76 75 David McKendrick (Australia) 76 75 Ryan Lynch (Australia) 75 76 152 DNQ Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 79 73 Matt Ballard (Australia) 75 77 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 75 77 Gareth Paddison (New Zealand) 77 75 Rick Kulacz (Australia) 77 75 Leigh Deagan (Australia) 76 76 153 DNQ Mark Brown (New Zealand) 77 76 Ashley Hall (Australia) 76 77 Rohan Blizard (Australia) 72 81 154 DNQ Adrien Saddier (France) 77 77 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 76 78 155 DNQ Lam Zhi Qun (Singapore) 78 77 156 DNQ Steve Webster (Britain) 74 82 158 DNQ Tom Bond (Australia) 80 78 73 WDW Danny Willett (Britain) 73