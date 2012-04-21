CORRECTED-Golf-Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European PGA Tour China Open on Saturday in Tianjin. 198 Branden Grace (South Africa) 67 67 64 201 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 68 67 66 202 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 68 64 203 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 68 72 63
George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 67 64
Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 67 69 67
Marcus Fraser (Australia) 67 69 67
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 66 67 70 204 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 66 74 64
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 72 65 67
Gary Boyd (Britain) 66 67 71 205 Richard Finch (Britain) 67 73 65
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 66 71 68
Victor Dubuisson (France) 69 68 68 206 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 68 73 65
Johan Edfors (Sweden) 71 69 66
Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 68 69 69
Scott Strange (Australia) 66 71 69
Danny Willett (Britain) 69 68 69
Choi Jin-Ho (South Korea) 69 67 70 207 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 72 67 68
Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 70 69 68
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 72 67 68
Julien Quesne (France) 70 68 69
Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 70 68 69
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 68 70 69
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 66 72 69
Gareth Paddison (New Zealand) 68 68 71 208 Ashley Hall (Australia) 71 71 66
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 71 69 68
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 70 68
Richard Green (Australia) 69 70 69
Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 65 73 70 209 Simon Dyson (Britain) 71 70 68
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 72 69
Damien McGrane (Ireland) 67 71 71 210 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 72 68
Scott Jamieson (Britain) 74 67 69
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 68 73 69
Peter Hanson (Sweden) 71 69 70
James Morrison (Britain) 71 69 70
Peter Whiteford (Britain) 70 69 72
Oliver Wilson (Britain) 70 67 73 211 Brett Rumford (Australia) 73 69 69
Anthony Wall (Britain) 68 72 71 212 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 72 70 70
Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 71 70
Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 71 71 70
Gareth Maybin (Britain) 71 70 71
Rhys Davies (Britain) 72 69 71
Keith Horne (South Africa) 72 68 72
Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 68 72 72 213 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 73 69 71
Michael Hoey (Britain) 74 68 71
Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 71 71 71
Oscar Floren (Sweden) 72 69 72
Huang Wenyi (China) 72 68 73 214 Graeme Storm (Britain) 67 75 72
Markus Brier (Austria) 68 74 72
Bradley Dredge (Britain) 70 72 72
An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 69 73 72
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 67 75 72
Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 70 71 73
Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 75 66 73
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 69 71 74 215 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 71 73
Zhang Lianwei (China) 69 71 75 216 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 72 70 74 217 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 73 75 220 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 72 70 78 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 142. -13 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 -11 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 -10 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 -9 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 -8 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 Sebastian Heisele (Ger
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)