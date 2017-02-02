Feb 2 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Dubai Desert Classic at the par-72 course on Thursday in Dubai holes played rounds -7 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18 65 -6 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 18 66 George Coetzee (South Africa) 18 66 -5 Ian Poulter (Britain) 18 67 David Lipsky (U.S.) 18 67 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 18 67 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 18 67 -4 Rayhan Thomas (India) 18 68 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 18 68 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 18 68 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 18 68 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 18 68 -3 Jordan Smith (Britain) 18 69 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 18 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 18 69 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 18 69 Renato Paratore (Italy) 18 69 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 18 69 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 18 69 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 18 69 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 18 69 Anirban Lahiri (India) 18 69 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 18 69 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 18 69 -2 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 18 70 Gavin Green (Malaysia) 18 70 Gregory Bourdy (France) 18 70 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 18 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 18 70 Simon Dyson (Britain) 18 70 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 18 70 Chris Wood (Britain) 18 70 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 18 70 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 18 70 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 18 70 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 18 70 Li Haotong (China) 18 70 -1 Nathan Holman (Australia) 18 71 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 16 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 18 71 Lee Westwood (Britain) 18 71 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 18 71 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 18 71 Alexander Levy (France) 18 71 James Morrison (Britain) 18 71 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 18 71 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 18 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 18 71 Romain Wattel (France) 18 71 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 18 71 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 18 71 Justin Walters (South Africa) 18 71 Chris Paisley (Britain) 18 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 18 71 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 18 71 Anthony Wall (Britain) 18 71 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 18 71 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 18 71 0 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 18 72 Victor Dubuisson (France) 18 72 Alexander Knappe (Germany) 18 72 Curtis Luck (Australia) 18 72 Lee Slattery (Britain) 18 72 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 18 72 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 18 72 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 18 72 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 18 72 Gary Stal (France) 18 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 18 72 Thomas Detry (Belgium) 18 72 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 18 72 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 16 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 18 72 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 18 72 Julien Quesne (France) 16 1 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 16 Sam Brazel (Australia) 18 73 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 18 73 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 18 73 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 18 73 Matthieu Pavon (France) 18 73 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 18 73 Benjamin Hebert (France) 18 73 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 18 73 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 18 73 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 18 73 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 73 Darius van Driel (Netherlands) 18 73 2 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 18 74 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 18 74 Gregory Havret (France) 18 74 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 18 74 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 18 74 Chris Hanson (Britain) 18 74 Daniel Im (U.S.) 18 74 Graeme Storm (Britain) 18 74 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 18 74 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 18 74 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 18 74 Robert Rock (Britain) 16 Sam Walker (Britain) 18 74 3 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 18 75 Luke Joy (Britain) 18 75 Richard Green (Australia) 18 75 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 18 75 David Drysdale (Britain) 18 75 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 18 75 Sebastien Gros (France) 18 75 Darren Clarke (Britain) 18 75 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 18 75 Zane Scotland (Britain) 18 75 4 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 18 76 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 18 76 Nathan Kimsey (Britain) 18 76 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 18 76 Wu Ashun (China) 18 76 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 18 76 Paul Waring (Britain) 18 76 Scott Hend (Australia) 18 76 Dominic Foos (Germany) 16 5 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 18 77 David Horsey (Britain) 18 77 David Howell (Britain) 18 77 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 18 77 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 18 77 6 Craig Hinton (Britain) 18 78 Marc Warren (Britain) 18 78 Younes El Hassani (Morocco) 18 78 Lee Soomin (Korea) 18 78 Ross Fisher (Britain) 18 78 Marcel Siem (Germany) 18 78 7 Ahmed Marjan (Morocco) 18 79