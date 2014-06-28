Golf-Hoffman and Kisner lead by three after 54 holes at Bay Hill
March 18 Charley Hoffman sank a 70-foot birdie at the final hole to tie Kevin Kisner for the third-round lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday.
June 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour BMW International Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Cologne 199 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 63 67 202 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 70 66 66 Richard Green (Australia) 72 68 62 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 68 66 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 66 66 70 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 68 68 66 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 68 66 68 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 66 65 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 64 68 70 203 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 71 67 65 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 65 69 Alexander Levy (France) 70 67 66 Paul Casey (Britain) 73 67 63 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 68 68 67 Gregory Havret (France) 71 65 67 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 72 66 65 Danny Willett (Britain) 64 68 71 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 66 69 204 Paul Waring (Britain) 72 63 69 Simon Dyson (Britain) 69 66 69 Michael Hoey (Britain) 66 69 69 Mark Foster (Britain) 70 69 65 Romain Wattel (France) 67 68 69 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 72 67 65 205 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 66 72 67 Gary Stal (France) 66 69 70 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 69 67 69 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 67 68 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 66 68 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 72 67 66 206 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 67 70 69 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 69 67 70 Chris Wood (Britain) 70 70 66 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72 65 69 Justin Walters (South Africa) 71 69 66 Anthony Wall (Britain) 69 69 68 207 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 70 68 69 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 66 70 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 71 67 69 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 67 68 72 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 70 67 70 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 67 67 73 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 69 71 67 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 68 72 67 James Heath (Britain) 75 65 67 208 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 72 64 72 David Drysdale (Britain) 72 68 68 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 70 70 68 Sam Walker (Britain) 67 69 72 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 69 69 Graeme Storm (Britain) 66 73 69 Julien Quesne (France) 71 68 69 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 67 71 70 Branden Grace (South Africa) 67 67 74 209 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 69 71 69 Marcel Siem (Germany) 70 66 73 Adam Gee (Britain) 71 69 69 Adrien Saddier (France) 70 70 69 Victor Dubuisson (France) 71 69 69 210 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 70 69 71 Daniel Im (U.S.) 68 70 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 66 69 75 211 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 69 71 71 Maximilian Roehrig (Germany) 73 67 71 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 68 72 71 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 68 66 77 Tom Lewis (Britain) 67 72 72 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 70 71 213 John Daly (U.S.) 70 67 76
March 18 Charley Hoffman sank a 70-foot birdie at the final hole to tie Kevin Kisner for the third-round lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday.
March 18 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational at the par-72 course on Saturday in Orlando, Florida -11 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 68 66 71 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 70 67 68 -8 Marc Leishman (Australia) 71 66 71 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 67 69 72 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 72 69 67 -7 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 69 72 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 70 70 69 -6 Rory McIlroy (Britain)
March 17 Long-haired Californian Charley Hoffman found his putting touch to surf into the halfway lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Friday.