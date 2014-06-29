Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
June 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour BMW International Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Cologne Fabrizio Zanotti wins play-off at the fifth extra hole 269 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 72 67 65 65 269 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 68 66 67 Gregory Havret (France) 71 65 67 66 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 64 68 70 67 270 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 71 67 65 67 Simon Dyson (Britain) 69 66 69 66 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 66 68 65 271 Danny Willett (Britain) 64 68 71 68 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 70 66 66 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 63 67 72 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 66 66 70 69 272 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 66 69 69 Paul Waring (Britain) 72 63 69 68 Richard Green (Australia) 72 68 62 70 Anthony Wall (Britain) 69 69 68 66 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 67 68 70 67 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 66 65 70 Alexander Levy (France) 70 67 66 69 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 66 70 65 Romain Wattel (France) 67 68 69 68 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 72 66 65 69 273 Mark Foster (Britain) 70 69 65 69 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 66 72 67 68 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 68 66 68 71 Paul Casey (Britain) 73 67 63 70 Michael Hoey (Britain) 66 69 69 69 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 69 67 70 67 274 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 68 68 67 71 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 69 67 69 69 Branden Grace (South Africa) 67 67 74 66 275 Julien Quesne (France) 71 68 69 67 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 72 64 72 67 276 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 68 68 66 74 David Drysdale (Britain) 72 68 68 68 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 72 67 66 71 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 70 70 68 68 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 67 70 69 70 Chris Wood (Britain) 70 70 66 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 69 69 68 Justin Walters (South Africa) 71 69 66 70 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 65 69 73 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 71 67 69 69 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 66 69 75 66 Gary Stal (France) 66 69 70 71 277 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 70 68 69 70 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 67 67 73 70 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72 65 69 71 Sam Walker (Britain) 67 69 72 69 James Heath (Britain) 75 65 67 70 278 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 70 67 70 71 279 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 69 71 67 72 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 68 72 71 68 Graeme Storm (Britain) 66 73 69 71 Adam Gee (Britain) 71 69 69 70 280 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 69 71 69 71 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 67 71 70 72 281 Maximilian Roehrig (Germany) 73 67 71 70 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 69 71 71 70 Adrien Saddier (France) 70 70 69 72 Marcel Siem (Germany) 70 66 73 72 Victor Dubuisson (France) 71 69 69 72 282 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 70 71 71 283 Tom Lewis (Britain) 67 72 72 72 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 68 72 67 76 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 70 69 71 73 284 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 68 66 77 73 John Daly (U.S.) 70 67 76 71 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 67 68 72 77 285 Daniel Im (U.S.) 68 70 72 75
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.