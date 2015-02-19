Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-71 course on Thursday in New Delhi 65 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 65 Richard Lee (Canada) 65 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 65 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 65 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 65 67 Kalem Richardson (Australia) 67 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 67 68 Thanyakorn Khrongpha (Thailand) 68 Scott Barr (Australia) 68 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 68 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 68 Lionel Weber (France) 68 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 68 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 68 69 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 69 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 69 Chiragh Kumar (India) 69 S. Chikkarangappa (India) 69 Shubhankar Sharma (India) 69 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 69 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 70 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 70 Arjun Atwal (India) 70 Romain Wattel (France) 70 John Hahn (U.S.) 70 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 70 Marcus Both (Australia) 70 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 70 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 70 Sujjan Singh (India) 70 John Parry (Britain) 70 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 70 Jake Roos (South Africa) 70 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 70 Borja Virto (Spain) 70 Jason Palmer (Britain) 70 Sam Brazel (Australia) 70 71 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 71 Victor Riu (France) 71 Alvaro Velasco (Spain) 71 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 71 Rashid Khan (India) 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 Nadaraja Thangaraja (Sri Lanka) 71 Mukesh Kumar (India) 71 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 71 Khalin Joshi (India) 71 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 71 Nathan Holman (Australia) 71 Om Prakash Chouhan (India) 71 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 Aman Raj (India) 71 Max Orrin (Britain) 71 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 71 72 Sanjay Kumar (India) 72 Matt Ford (Britain) 72 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 72 Angad Cheema (India) 72 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 72 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 72 Kapil Kumar (India) 72 Vinod Kumar (India) 72 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 72 Lee Slattery (Britain) 72 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 72 Paul Maddy (Britain) 72 Mark Tullo (Chile) 72 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 72 Anthony Wall (Britain) 72 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 72 Berry Henson (U.S.) 72 Harendra Gupta (India) 72 Ben Evans (Britain) 72 Vikrant Chopra (India) 72 Sebastian Soederberg (Sweden) 72 Sam Walker (Britain) 72 Feroz Ali (India) 72 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 72 73 Antonio Hortal (Spain) 73 Anirban Lahiri (India) 73 Javier Colomo (Spain) 73 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 73 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 73 Manav Jaini (India) 73 Jake Higginbottom (Australia) 73 Shiv Kapur (India) 73 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 73 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 73 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 73 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 73 Craig Lee (Britain) 73 74 Adam Groom (Australia) 74 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 74 Rahil Gangjee (India) 74 Abhinav Lohan (India) 74 Angelo Que (Philippines) 74 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 74 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 74 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 74 75 Scott Hend (Australia) 75 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 75 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 75 Amardip Sinh Malik (India) 75 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 75 Dan Woltman (U.S.) 75 Digvijay Singh (India) 75 Simarjeet Singh (India) 75 M. Dharma (India) 75 Chris Paisley (Britain) 75 Abhijit Singh Chadha (India) 75 Steve Lewton (Britain) 75 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 75 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 75 76 Richard Finch (Britain) 76 Tom Murray (Britain) 76 Sam Hutsby (Britain) 76 Unho Park (Australia) 76 Chinnaswamy Muniyappa (India) 76 77 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 77 Samarth Dwivedi (India) 77 Anura Rohana (Sri Lanka) 77 Trishul Chinnappa (India) 77 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 77 Shankar Das (India) 77 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 77 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 77 78 Stuart Manley (Britain) 78 Bryce Easton (South Africa) 78 79 Shamim Khan (India) 79 Cyril Bouniol (France) 79 81 David Gleeson (Australia) 81