Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 3 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Scandinavian Masters at the par-73 course on Saturday in Malmoe -9 Chris Wood (Britain) 74 68 68 -8 Renato Paratore (Italy) 68 72 71 Benjamin Hebert (France) 70 71 70 -7 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 70 70 -6 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 72 71 70 Max Orrin (Britain) 68 73 72 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69 69 75 -5 Alexander Levy (France) 74 72 68 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 73 70 71 Filipe Lima (Portugal) 71 73 70 -4 Gregory Bourdy (France) 73 74 68 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 74 71 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 71 73 71 Austin Connelly (Canada) 72 70 73 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 76 71 68 -3 Niklas Lemke (Sweden) 75 71 70 Graeme Storm (Britain) 73 68 75 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 75 70 71 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 73 72 71 -2 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 72 74 71 Matthieu Pavon (France) 74 69 74 Julien Guerrier (France) 73 73 71 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 69 74 74 George Coetzee (South Africa) 73 71 73 Sebastian Soederberg (Sweden) 71 73 73 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 73 72 72 Shiv Kapur (India) 73 73 71 Jordan Smith (Britain) 75 70 72 Sebastien Gros (France) 75 70 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 73 71 73 Li Haotong (China) 70 75 72 Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 72 72 -1 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 77 68 73 Christofer Blomstrand (Sweden) 74 72 72 Richard Green (Australia) 72 71 75 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 73 71 74 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 73 72 73 Laurie Canter (Britain) 74 72 72 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 75 72 71 Marcel Siem (Germany) 74 73 71 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 76 71 71 0 Scott Hend (Australia) 71 72 76 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 73 73 73 David Lipsky (U.S.) 75 72 72 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 75 68 76 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 72 73 74 Jeff Winther (Denmark) 71 75 73 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 73 72 74 1 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 74 71 75 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 72 75 73 Sam Brazel (Australia) 76 71 73 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 73 72 75 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 73 72 75 2 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 73 73 75 Oliver Gillberg (Sweden) 76 69 76 Richard Bland (Britain) 77 70 74 Tom Lewis (Britain) 71 72 78 Nathan Kimsey (Britain) 74 73 74 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 73 72 76 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 74 70 77 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 74 72 75 Paul Waring (Britain) 75 71 75 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 77 69 75 3 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 73 77 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 74 76 Adrien Bernadet (France) 76 71 75 Fredrik Nilehn (Sweden) 76 70 76 4 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 72 75 76 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 75 76 5 Simon Dyson (Britain) 73 73 78 6 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 73 74 78 8 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 75 72 80
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.