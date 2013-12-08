Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge at the par-72 course on Sunday in Sun City 268 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 67 70 66 65 270 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 66 73 66 65 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 67 66 67 70 272 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 69 67 69 67 273 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 68 69 66 275 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 68 70 71 66 276 Justin Rose (Britain) 73 67 69 67 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 71 65 67 73 277 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 69 70 66 72 279 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 69 70 70 280 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 67 72 72 69 282 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 76 70 69 67 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 71 68 69 74 283 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 73 73 71 66 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 74 69 67 73 286 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 74 68 75 69 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 66 74 75 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 67 70 78 287 Luke Donald (Britain) 68 71 74 74 288 Victor Dubuisson (France) 73 72 71 72 Branden Grace (South Africa) 75 71 69 73 290 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 74 73 75 68 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 72 74 72 72 291 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 77 72 73 69 293 David Lynn (Britain) 73 71 75 74 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 71 76 70 76 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 76 71 68 78 295 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 75 71 77 72 300 Ernie Els (South Africa) 75 71 77 77 304 Peter Senior (Australia) 80 68 75 81