Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Scandinavian Masters at the par-73 course on Sunday in Malmoe -11 Renato Paratore (Italy) 68 72 71 70 -10 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 73 70 71 68 Chris Wood (Britain) 74 68 68 72 -9 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 70 70 71 George Coetzee (South Africa) 73 71 73 66 -8 Matthieu Pavon (France) 74 69 74 67 -7 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69 69 75 72 -6 Benjamin Hebert (France) 70 71 70 75 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 73 72 72 69 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 74 71 71 Marcel Siem (Germany) 74 73 71 68 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 73 71 73 69 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 72 71 70 73 Austin Connelly (Canada) 72 70 73 71 -5 Lee Westwood (Britain) 73 72 72 70 Alexander Levy (France) 74 72 68 73 Max Orrin (Britain) 68 73 72 74 Christofer Blomstrand (Sweden) 74 72 72 69 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 69 74 74 70 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 75 70 71 71 -4 Gregory Bourdy (France) 73 74 68 73 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 73 71 74 70 Jordan Smith (Britain) 75 70 72 71 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 75 72 71 70 Niklas Lemke (Sweden) 75 71 70 72 -3 Li Haotong (China) 70 75 72 72 Filipe Lima (Portugal) 71 73 70 75 Julien Guerrier (France) 73 73 71 72 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 73 72 75 69 -2 David Lipsky (U.S.) 75 72 72 71 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 73 72 71 74 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 71 73 71 75 Nathan Kimsey (Britain) 74 73 74 69 Richard Green (Australia) 72 71 75 72 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 76 71 68 75 -1 Paul Waring (Britain) 75 71 75 70 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 77 69 75 70 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 72 74 71 74 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 73 72 73 73 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 76 71 71 73 0 Shiv Kapur (India) 73 73 71 75 Laurie Canter (Britain) 74 72 72 74 Sebastian Soederberg (Sweden) 71 73 73 75 Graeme Storm (Britain) 73 68 75 76 Tom Lewis (Britain) 71 72 78 71 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 73 72 76 71 1 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 75 68 76 74 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 72 75 73 73 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 75 76 70 Sebastien Gros (France) 75 70 72 76 Adrien Bernadet (France) 76 71 75 71 Scott Hend (Australia) 71 72 76 74 2 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 74 71 75 74 Richard Bland (Britain) 77 70 74 73 Jeff Winther (Denmark) 71 75 73 75 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 73 77 72 3 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 73 73 75 74 Sam Brazel (Australia) 76 71 73 75 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 72 73 74 76 Simon Dyson (Britain) 73 73 78 71 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 73 73 73 76 4 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 73 74 78 71 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 73 72 74 77 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 74 72 75 75 5 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 74 76 75 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 77 68 73 79 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 73 72 75 77 6 Oliver Gillberg (Sweden) 76 69 76 77 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 74 70 77 77 7 Fredrik Nilehn (Sweden) 76 70 76 77 10 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 72 75 76 79 12 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 75 72 80 77
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.