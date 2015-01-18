Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Abu Dhabi Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Abu Dhabi 269 Gary Stal (France) 68 69 67 65 270 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 66 71 66 271 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 64 67 65 75 272 Victor Dubuisson (France) 69 72 64 67 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 65 67 70 70 274 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 65 66 71 James Morrison (Britain) 68 67 72 67 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 66 71 70 67 275 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 68 65 71 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 73 67 65 70 Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 69 69 66 276 Anthony Wall (Britain) 70 71 66 69 Ernie Els (South Africa) 70 72 69 65 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 69 70 70 67 Steve Webster (Britain) 73 67 67 69 An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 67 75 65 69 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 70 71 66 Justin Rose (Britain) 73 69 69 65 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 68 69 69 70 277 Alexander Levy (France) 66 70 67 74 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 67 67 71 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 69 70 68 70 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 70 65 72 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 68 73 67 69 Branden Grace (South Africa) 66 74 67 70 278 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 68 73 68 69 Richard Green (Australia) 68 68 71 71 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 71 68 69 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 68 71 72 67 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 68 68 72 279 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 67 68 70 74 Scott Hend (Australia) 70 70 70 69 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 70 70 69 70 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 69 69 71 70 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 69 71 69 70 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 72 68 67 72 280 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 70 71 70 69 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 73 70 68 Gregory Bourdy (France) 66 74 66 74 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 71 70 70 69 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 71 71 66 72 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 67 75 68 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 70 68 72 George Coetzee (South Africa) 68 73 68 71 281 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 69 71 70 71 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 69 69 70 73 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 72 67 72 70 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 73 68 70 70 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 67 71 69 74 282 Seve Benson (Britain) 69 73 67 73 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 72 70 70 70 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 69 73 68 Anirban Lahiri (India) 72 68 72 70 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 66 75 68 73 283 Richard Bland (Britain) 69 73 72 69 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 69 71 72 284 Oliver Farr (Britain) 73 69 72 70 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 69 73 72 Danny Willett (Britain) 70 71 71 72 Craig Lee (Britain) 73 68 70 73 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 68 71 74 71 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 71 67 75 285 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 70 72 71 72 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 68 73 71 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 70 77 66 286 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 67 75 73 71 Simon Khan (Britain) 73 67 72 74 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 71 74 71 288 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74 68 72 74 289 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 69 73 77 70 Guan Tianlang (China) 70 69 78 72 290 Jason Palmer (Britain) 71 71 76 72