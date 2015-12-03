Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge at the par-72 course on Thursday in Sun City
-6 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 66
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 66
-5 Danny Willett (Britain) 67
-4 Branden Grace (South Africa) 68
Marc Leishman (Australia) 68
-3 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69
Russell Knox (Britain) 69
Ross Fisher (Britain) 69
Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69
-2 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 70
Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 70
Chris Wood (Britain) 70
Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 70
-1 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71
Victor Dubuisson (France) 71
Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71
Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 71
0 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 72
Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72
Lee Westwood (Britain) 72
An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 72
1 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 73
Scott Piercy (U.S.) 73
2 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 74
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 74
3 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 75
Webb Simpson (U.S.) 75
5 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 77