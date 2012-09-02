Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European PGA Tour European Masters at the par-71 course on Sunday in Crans-Montana 267 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 69 68 64 66 271 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 68 68 69 66 Romain Wattel (France) 67 70 68 66 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 65 73 67 66 Danny Willett (Britain) 67 67 68 69 272 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 68 70 68 66 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 68 69 68 67 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 66 67 70 273 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 68 70 67 68 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69 69 66 69 274 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 77 65 66 66 David Lynn (Britain) 73 68 65 68 Julien Quesne (France) 68 65 70 71 275 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 70 71 67 67 Marcel Siem (Germany) 68 72 68 67 Lee Slattery (Britain) 68 74 69 64 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 68 67 71 Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 70 69 65 71 276 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 66 73 67 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 70 72 67 67 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 65 73 72 66 Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 68 67 70 277 Robert Coles (Britain) 66 70 73 68 Scott Barr (Australia) 66 72 71 68 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 71 67 69 70 Sam Little (Britain) 67 71 68 71 278 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 71 69 69 69 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 67 74 66 71 Simon Dyson (Britain) 69 70 67 72 Thomas Levet (France) 68 70 68 72 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 74 66 71 67 David Howell (Britain) 66 70 69 73 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 71 63 73 279 David Drysdale (Britain) 68 74 67 70 Steve Webster (Britain) 69 71 69 70 Gregory Bourdy (France) 63 75 72 69 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 67 71 73 68 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 70 70 68 Gregory Havret (France) 69 72 70 68 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 70 70 71 68 280 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 69 72 68 71 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 71 71 67 71 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 72 70 67 71 Alex Cejka (Germany) 69 71 69 71 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 70 72 66 72 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 72 69 69 70 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 68 73 71 68 Graeme Storm (Britain) 68 70 67 75 281 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 71 71 68 71 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 71 69 73 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 69 71 68 73 Rhys Davies (Britain) 66 75 71 69 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 69 73 71 68 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 67 66 76 282 Marc Warren (Britain) 76 66 68 72 Michael Hoey (Britain) 70 68 72 72 Adrien Saddier (France) 70 72 71 69 Scott Hend (Australia) 71 70 74 67 283 David Lipsky (U.S.) 70 70 68 75 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 69 69 76 69 284 Berry Henson (U.S.) 68 73 69 74 Richard Finch (Britain) 70 68 73 73 Benjamin Hebert (France) 72 69 71 72 285 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 70 69 76 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 69 71 69 76 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 72 68 71 74 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 70 72 73 Mark Foster (Britain) 72 70 72 71 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 70 72 75 68 286 Phillip Price (Britain) 68 71 74 73 287 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 70 71 74 Angelo Que (Philippines) 71 71 72 73 Marcus Both (Australia) 72 70 72 73 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 72 70 72 73 Darren Clarke (Britain) 72 70 74 71 290 Branden Grace (South Africa) 70 72 68 80 Markus Brier (Austria) 67 72 71 80 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 68 74 70 78 Benjamin Rusch (Switzerland) 75 67 72 76 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 71 73 75