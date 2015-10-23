Oct 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Hong Kong Open at the par-70 course on Friday in Hong Kong. The cut was set at 140. -9 Justin Rose (Britain) 65 66 -8 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 66 66 -7 Ian Poulter (Britain) 67 66 Lu Wei-Chih (Chinese Taipei) 64 69 -6 Nathan Holman (Australia) 68 66 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 67 67 Anirban Lahiri (India) 67 67 Matt Ford (Britain) 69 65 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 68 66 -5 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 69 66 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 66 69 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 65 70 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 67 68 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 66 69 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 64 71 Lin Wen-Tang (Chinese Taipei) 67 68 -4 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 68 68 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 66 70 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 67 69 Rattanon Wannasrichan (Thailand) 69 67 Sam Brazel (Australia) 69 67 Rahil Gangjee (India) 66 70 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 68 68 -3 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 69 68 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 69 68 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 69 68 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 71 66 Simon Yates (Britain) 69 68 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 68 69 Sattaya Supupramai (Thailand) 68 69 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 70 67 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 69 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 70 67 -2 Craig Lee (Britain) 71 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 67 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 67 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 65 73 Mark Foster (Britain) 69 69 Unho Park (Australia) 68 70 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 71 67 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 69 69 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 70 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 70 68 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 70 Adam Groom (Australia) 68 70 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 67 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 72 66 -1 David Drysdale (Britain) 68 71 Lionel Weber (France) 73 66 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 71 68 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 71 68 Angelo Que (Philippines) 72 67 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 71 68 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 71 68 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 67 72 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 69 70 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 73 66 Lee Su-Min (Korea) 70 69 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 68 71 Justin Walters (South Africa) 71 68 0 Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 73 67 Ben Evans (Britain) 69 71 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 70 70 Roope Kakko (Finland) 67 73 Chan Shih-Chang (Chinese Taipei) 71 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 69 71 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 71 69 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 69 71 Paul Maddy (Britain) 70 70 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 70 70 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 71 69 Gregory Havret (France) 72 68 Chris Paisley (Britain) 70 70 Pavit Tangkamolprasert (Thailand) 71 69 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 70 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 71 69 1 DNQ Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 72 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 74 67 Edouard Espana (France) 71 70 Jason Barnes (Britain) 71 70 Rashid Khan (India) 70 71 Javier Colomo (Spain) 72 69 Keith Horne (South Africa) 75 66 2 DNQ Chan Kim (U.S.) 68 74 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 73 69 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 72 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 66 76 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 71 71 Bryce Easton (South Africa) 69 73 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 70 72 Richard Lee (Canada) 71 71 Victor Riu (France) 76 66 Shiv Kapur (India) 70 72 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 72 David Horsey (Britain) 70 72 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 72 70 3 DNQ Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 68 75 Chris Doak (Britain) 71 72 Liang Wenchong (China) 70 73 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 71 72 Marco Crespi (Italy) 72 71 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 70 73 Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 73 Scott Hend (Australia) 69 74 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 70 73 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 71 72 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 70 73 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 74 69 4 DNQ Jake Roos (South Africa) 73 71 Jake Higginbottom (Australia) 74 70 James Stewart (Hong Kong, China) 74 70 Timothy Tang (Hong Kong, China) 74 70 Anthony Kang (U.S.) 72 72 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 72 72 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 71 73 Arjun Atwal (India) 73 71 5 DNQ Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 74 71 Seve Benson (Britain) 72 73 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 75 70 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 74 71 Hung Chien-Yao (Chinese Taipei) 74 71 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 73 72 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 73 72 Scott Barr (Australia) 71 74 6 DNQ Moritz Lampert (Germany) 76 70 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 75 71 7 DNQ Kalem Richardson (Australia) 68 79 Li Haotong (China) 72 75 8 DNQ Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 76 72 Max Wong (Hong Kong, China) 72 76 Wilson Choy (Hong Kong, China) 74 74 Oliver Farr (Britain) 70 78 9 DNQ Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 73 76 10 DNQ Berry Henson (U.S.) 72 78 Steve Lewton (Britain) 76 74 11 DNQ Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 72 79 Lam Chih Bing (Singapore) 78 73 Wong Woon-Man (Hong Kong, China) 78 73 Marcus Both (Australia) 76 75 12 DNQ Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 78 74 14 DNQ Terrence Ng (Hong Kong, China) 78 76 15 DNQ Jason Hak (Hong Kong, China) 81 74 16 DNQ Shaun Norris (South Africa) 79 77 1 DSQ Renato Paratore (Italy) 71