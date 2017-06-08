Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 8 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Austrian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in Atzenbrugg -7 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 65 -5 Ashley Chesters (Britain) 67 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 67 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 67 -4 Joel Stalter (France) 68 Graeme Storm (Britain) 68 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 68 -3 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 69 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 69 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 69 Paul Waring (Britain) 69 Ryan McCarthy (Australia) 69 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 69 Simon Khan (Britain) 69 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 69 Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 69 Julien Guerrier (France) 69 Sepp Straka (Austria) 69 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 69 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 69 -2 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 70 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 70 Simon Forsstroem (Sweden) 70 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 70 Mike Weir (Canada) 70 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 70 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 70 Laurie Canter (Britain) 70 Sebastien Gros (France) 70 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 70 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 70 Wu Ashun (China) 70 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 -1 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 Damien Perrier (France) 71 Paul Maddy (Britain) 71 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 71 Steve Webster (Britain) 71 Nathan Kimsey (Britain) 71 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 71 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 71 Markus Maukner (Austria) 71 Matt Wallace (Britain) 71 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 71 Lee Slattery (Britain) 71 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 71 Roope Kakko (Finland) 71 Austin Connelly (Canada) 71 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 71 Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 Oliver Farr (Britain) 71 Duncan Stewart (Britain) 71 James Morrison (Britain) 71 Tom Lewis (Britain) 71 Gary Stal (France) 71 Marcus Armitage (Britain) 71 Anthony Wall (Britain) 71 0 Robert Rock (Britain) 72 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 72 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 Jurrian van der Vaart (Netherlands) 72 Keith Horne (South Africa) 72 Ben Evans (Britain) 72 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 72 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 Matthias Schwab (Austria) 72 Thomas Detry (Belgium) 72 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 72 Rafael Echenique (Argentina) 72 Jeff Winther (Denmark) 72 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 72 James Heath (Britain) 72 Daniel Im (U.S.) 72 Mark Foster (Britain) 72 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 72 Andrea Maestroni (Italy) 72 Niclas Johansson (Sweden) 72 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 72 Matt Ford (Britain) 72 Danthai Boonma (Thailand) 72 1 Pavit Tangkamolprasert (Thailand) 73 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 73 Max Orrin (Britain) 73 Adrien Saddier (France) 73 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 73 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 73 Stuart Manley (Britain) 73 Chris Hanson (Britain) 73 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 73 Felix Schulz (Austria) 73 Benjamin Hebert (France) 73 Gary Boyd (Britain) 73 James Allan (Britain) 73 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 73 Oscar Stark (Sweden) 73 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 73 Alexander Knappe (Germany) 73 Craig Lee (Britain) 73 2 Charlie Ford (Britain) 74 Richard Bland (Britain) 74 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 74 Markus Brier (Austria) 74 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 74 Borja Virto (Spain) 74 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 74 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 74 Pontus Widegren (Sweden) 74 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 74 3 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 75 Anton Karlsson (Sweden) 75 Gary Hurley (Ireland) 75 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 75 Gregory Havret (France) 75 Borja Etchart (Spain) 75 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 75 David Horsey (Britain) 75 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 75 Thomas Linard (France) 75 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 75 Julian Suri (U.S.) 75 Petr Gal (Czech Republic) 75 Chan Shih-Chang (Chinese Taipei) 75 Filip Mruzek (Czech Republic) 75 Poom Saksansin (Thailand) 75 Leo Astl (Austria) 75 4 Clemens Gaster (Austria) 76 Lukas Nemecz (Austria) 76 Jake Roos (South Africa) 76 Manuel Trappel (Austria) 76 Julien Quesne (France) 76 Luca Denk (Austria) 76 Ryan Evans (Britain) 76 5 Simon Dyson (Britain) 77 Garrick Porteous (Britain) 77 Marc Warren (Britain) 77 Steven Tiley (Britain) 77 Romain Langasque (France) 77 Luca Cianchetti (Italy) 77 Christoph Pfau (Austria) 77 John Parry (Britain) 77 Sebastian Soederberg (Sweden) 77 6 Alvaro Velasco (Spain) 78 Richard Green (Australia) 78 Sam Walker (Britain) 78 7 Reinier Saxton (Netherlands) 79 Danny Masrin (Indonesia) 79 Timon Baltl (Austria) 79 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 79 8 Robert Coles (Britain) 80 Petr Dedek (Czech Republic) 80 9 Gary King (Britain) 81 Scott Henry (Britain) 81 Christopher Fisher (Austria) 81 10 Gerold Folk (Austria) 82 11 Lukas Lipold (Austria) 83 WDW Richard Finch (Britain)
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.