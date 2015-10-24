Golf-Henley off to the Masters after winning Houston Open
April 2 Georgia native Russell Henley locked up the last berth in the U.S. Masters when he surged to a three-stroke victory at the Shell Houston Open in Texas on Sunday.
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Hong Kong Open at the par-70 course on Saturday in Hong Kong -15 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 66 66 63 Justin Rose (Britain) 65 66 64 -11 Anirban Lahiri (India) 67 67 65 -10 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 65 70 65 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 67 67 66 -9 Matt Ford (Britain) 69 65 67 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 68 66 67 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 68 68 65 -8 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 69 66 67 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 69 65 Nathan Holman (Australia) 68 66 68 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 67 64 -7 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 66 69 68 Lin Wen-Tang (Chinese Taipei) 67 68 68 -6 Sam Brazel (Australia) 69 67 68 Rahil Gangjee (India) 66 70 68 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 67 71 66 Lu Wei-Chih (Chinese Taipei) 64 69 71 -5 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 68 68 69 Simon Yates (Britain) 69 68 68 Lee Su-Min (Korea) 70 69 66 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 65 73 67 -4 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 69 71 66 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 67 72 67 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 69 70 67 Ben Evans (Britain) 69 71 66 Angelo Que (Philippines) 72 67 67 Chan Shih-Chang (Chinese Taipei) 71 69 66 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 73 66 67 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 66 69 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 72 66 68 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 70 70 66 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 68 69 69 Ian Poulter (Britain) 67 66 73 -3 Paul Maddy (Britain) 70 70 67 David Drysdale (Britain) 68 71 68 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 71 68 68 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 71 66 70 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 69 68 70 Mark Foster (Britain) 69 69 69 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 71 68 68 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 70 67 70 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 66 70 71 -2 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 70 70 68 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 70 67 71 Craig Lee (Britain) 71 67 70 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 70 70 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 67 68 73 Justin Walters (South Africa) 71 68 69 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 69 68 71 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 71 68 69 -1 Unho Park (Australia) 68 70 71 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 71 69 69 Wang Jeung-Hun (Korea) 71 69 69 Gregory Havret (France) 72 68 69 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 70 68 71 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 68 71 70 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 64 71 74 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 67 71 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 67 69 73 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 71 69 69 0 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 69 71 70 Roope Kakko (Finland) 67 73 70 Sattaya Supupramai (Thailand) 68 69 73 Rattanon Wannasrichan (Thailand) 69 67 74 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 71 68 71 Chris Paisley (Britain) 70 70 70 Lionel Weber (France) 73 66 71 1 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 69 68 74 Adam Groom (Australia) 68 70 73 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 71 67 73 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 69 69 73 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 70 73 2 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 70 70 72 5 Pavit Tangkamolprasert (Thailand) 71 69 75 9 Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 73 67 79
April 2 Georgia native Russell Henley locked up the last berth in the U.S. Masters when he surged to a three-stroke victory at the Shell Houston Open in Texas on Sunday.
LONDON, April 2 Rory McIlroy's bid for an elusive first U.S. Masters title and the grand slam of golf's major championships has received an unexpected boost from the long-range weather forecast.