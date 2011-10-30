Oct 30 Leading final-round scores from
the Andalucia Masters at the par-71 course in Sotogrande, Spain
on Sunday
278 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 70 70 67 71
279 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 71 70 68 70
280 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 65 72 73 70
281 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 72 71 71 67
282 Steve Webster (Britain) 75 72 66 69
283 Gregory Havret (France) 68 71 76 68
284 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71 72 71 70
Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 73 71 65 75
285 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 71 73 74 67
286 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 72 71 73 70
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 73 71 71
287 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 73 72 70 72
Martin Wiegele (Austria) 71 76 68 72
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 68 76 70 73