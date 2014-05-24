Golf-Leishman wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by one stroke
March 19 Australian Marc Leishman sank a long eagle putt at the par-five 16th and stormed to a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday.
May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour PGA Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Wentworth 201 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 62 72 67 206 Luke Donald (Britain) 71 67 68 207 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 64 70 73 208 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 71 67 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 71 69 209 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 71 69 210 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 71 71 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 72 70 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 73 69 68 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 74 65 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 70 71 69 Anthony Wall (Britain) 67 76 67 Chris Doak (Britain) 69 72 69 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 69 73 68 211 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 71 72 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 65 73 73 Gary Stal (France) 66 76 69 212 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 67 72 73 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 71 72 Simon Dyson (Britain) 69 74 69 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68 75 69 213 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 70 75 68 Mark Foster (Britain) 72 71 70 Seve Benson (Britain) 71 69 73 Richard Green (Australia) 70 73 70 Mark Hooper (Britain) 71 71 71 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 73 70 Marc Warren (Britain) 73 69 71 214 Richard Finch (Britain) 71 72 71 Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 71 72 Chris Wood (Britain) 73 72 69 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 71 69 74 David Horsey (Britain) 68 76 70 Alexander Levy (France) 71 73 70 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 73 70 215 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 71 74 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 75 70 70 Gregory Havret (France) 69 76 70 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 74 68 73 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 73 72 70 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 70 75 70 George Coetzee (South Africa) 75 70 70 216 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 72 71 73 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 74 70 72 Ian Poulter (Britain) 70 72 74 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 70 72 74 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 72 72 Tom Lewis (Britain) 73 72 71 217 Branden Grace (South Africa) 70 75 72 Graeme Storm (Britain) 71 73 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 73 73 71 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 71 75 71 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 75 70 72 218 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 73 73 Roope Kakko (Finland) 75 71 72 Robert Rock (Britain) 73 73 72 Danny Willett (Britain) 73 73 72 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 77 69 72 Paul Waring (Britain) 72 72 74 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 73 72 73 219 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 73 74 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 69 76 74 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 71 77 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 70 76 73 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 71 75 73 Romain Wattel (France) 72 74 73 220 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 75 74 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 72 73 75 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 72 74 74 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 72 69 79 221 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 71 72 78 223 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 71 72 80 225 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 73 72 80 228 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 69 75 84
* McIlroy five behind (Adds Hoffman quotes, revamps slightly)
March 18 Charley Hoffman sank a 70-foot birdie at the final hole to tie Kevin Kisner for the third-round lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday.