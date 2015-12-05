Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge at the par-72 course on Saturday in Sun City -14 Marc Leishman (Australia) 68 68 66 -13 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 66 67 70 -10 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 66 68 72 -9 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69 66 72 -7 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 71 68 Branden Grace (South Africa) 68 74 67 -6 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 70 72 68 -5 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 70 68 73 Chris Wood (Britain) 70 71 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 72 69 -4 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 71 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 74 67 Victor Dubuisson (France) 71 73 68 Danny Willett (Britain) 67 75 70 -3 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 72 70 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 76 68 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 73 68 72 Ross Fisher (Britain) 69 71 73 -2 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 77 68 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 69 73 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 73 69 72 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 72 69 73 -1 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 74 71 70 0 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 71 72 73 1 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 70 72 75 2 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 75 71 72 3 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 75 72 72 9 Lee Westwood (Britain) 72 81 72 16 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 74 81 77 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 77 78 77