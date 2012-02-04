Feb 4 Leading second-round scores from the weather-affected 54-hole Qatar Masters at the par-72 course in Doha on Saturday. The cut was set at 145. 136 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 67 137 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 69 68 138 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 69 69

Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 71 67 139 James Kingston (South Africa) 70 69

Simon Khan (Britain) 71 68 140 David Lynn (Britain) 71 69

Jason Day (Australia) 68 72

Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 72 68

Marc Warren (Britain) 72 68

Marcel Siem (Germany) 71 69

John Daly (U.S.) 67 73

Anthony Wall (Britain) 74 66

Andrew Dodt (Australia) 71 69

Sergio Garcia (Spain) 72 68

Victor Dubuisson (France) 72 68 141 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 69

Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 70

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 66 75

Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 70

Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 71 70

Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 71 70

Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 70

Ben Curtis (U.S.) 71 70

Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 72 69

