Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Austrian Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Atzenbrugg -12 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 70 71 68 67 -11 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 71 73 66 67 David Horsey (Britain) 75 64 73 65 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 69 73 68 67 -10 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 72 71 67 68 -9 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 67 71 71 70 -7 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 70 72 70 69 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 73 72 70 66 Sepp Straka (Austria) 69 70 70 72 -6 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 65 70 72 75 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 69 72 72 69 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 70 72 73 67 Matt Wallace (Britain) 71 73 69 69 Wu Ashun (China) 70 75 69 68 -5 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 69 74 70 Graeme Storm (Britain) 68 69 75 71 Craig Lee (Britain) 73 72 68 70 Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 69 74 68 72 Simon Forsstroem (Sweden) 70 74 70 69 -4 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 69 71 74 70 Roope Kakko (Finland) 71 75 69 69 Austin Connelly (Canada) 71 75 72 66 -3 Ryan McCarthy (Australia) 69 74 71 71 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 71 70 71 73 Julian Suri (U.S.) 75 69 70 71 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 69 72 71 73 Paul Maddy (Britain) 71 71 72 71 -2 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 74 71 70 71 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 70 71 69 76 Gary Stal (France) 71 73 74 68 Ashley Chesters (Britain) 67 73 74 72 Jens Dantorp (Sweden) 71 73 72 70 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 75 70 74 67 -1 Joel Stalter (France) 68 77 72 70 Jurrian van der Vaart (Netherlands) 72 71 70 74 Daniel Im (U.S.) 72 73 70 72 Duncan Stewart (Britain) 71 73 70 73 0 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 69 69 75 75 Oscar Stark (Sweden) 73 73 73 69 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 71 74 71 72 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 72 72 72 Ryan Evans (Britain) 76 70 71 71 1 Matthias Schwab (Austria) 72 70 76 71 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 74 72 72 71 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 70 69 74 76 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 69 74 75 71 2 Marcus Armitage (Britain) 71 69 77 73 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 71 75 73 71 Mark Foster (Britain) 72 74 72 72 Niclas Johansson (Sweden) 72 74 75 69 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 74 70 75 71 3 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 69 71 76 75 Simon Khan (Britain) 69 76 74 72 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 71 73 75 72 Paul Waring (Britain) 69 76 71 75 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 68 74 76 73 4 Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 75 72 74 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 74 74 72 Borja Etchart (Spain) 75 71 75 71 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 71 75 73 73 Laurie Canter (Britain) 70 73 74 75 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 70 75 74 73 6 Steve Webster (Britain) 71 75 75 73 8 Richard Bland (Britain) 74 72 74 76 9 Gary Boyd (Britain) 73 73 77 74 Charlie Ford (Britain) 74 72 78 73
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.