UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour PGA Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Wentworth 274 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 71 69 66 275 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 64 70 73 68 276 Luke Donald (Britain) 71 67 68 70 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 62 72 67 75 279 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 70 75 68 66 Simon Dyson (Britain) 69 74 69 67 280 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 71 69 71 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 71 71 70 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 71 72 68 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 72 70 70 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 74 65 70 281 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 71 67 73 Chris Doak (Britain) 69 72 69 71 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68 75 69 69 Alexander Levy (France) 71 73 70 67 282 Richard Green (Australia) 70 73 70 69 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 67 72 73 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 71 72 71 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 65 73 73 71 Marc Warren (Britain) 73 69 71 69 283 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 72 71 73 67 Chris Wood (Britain) 73 72 69 69 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 69 73 68 73 Seve Benson (Britain) 71 69 73 70 284 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 73 70 71 285 Ian Poulter (Britain) 70 72 74 69 Mark Foster (Britain) 72 71 70 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 70 71 69 75 Anthony Wall (Britain) 67 76 67 75 286 Gregory Havret (France) 69 76 70 71 Romain Wattel (France) 72 74 73 67 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 71 69 74 72 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 73 69 68 76 George Coetzee (South Africa) 75 70 70 71 287 Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 71 72 73 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 72 72 71 David Horsey (Britain) 68 76 70 73 288 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 71 77 69 Robert Rock (Britain) 73 73 72 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 73 74 69 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 70 72 74 72 Gary Stal (France) 66 76 69 77 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 73 72 73 70 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 75 70 70 73 Mark Hooper (Britain) 71 71 71 75 289 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 71 72 78 68 Paul Waring (Britain) 72 72 74 71 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 74 68 73 74 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 71 74 74 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 70 75 70 74 Tom Lewis (Britain) 73 72 71 73 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 75 70 72 72 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 72 74 74 69 290 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 71 75 71 73 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 73 70 76 Roope Kakko (Finland) 75 71 72 72 291 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 72 69 79 71 Richard Finch (Britain) 71 72 71 77 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 73 73 73 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 73 72 70 76 292 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 69 76 74 73 Branden Grace (South Africa) 70 75 72 75 293 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 75 74 73 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 72 73 75 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 73 73 71 76 Danny Willett (Britain) 73 73 72 75 294 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 70 76 73 75 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 71 72 80 71 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 74 70 72 78 296 Graeme Storm (Britain) 71 73 73 79 297 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 71 75 73 78 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 77 69 72 79 301 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 69 75 84 73 306 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 73 72 80 81
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci