UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth wins emphatically by four shots at Pebble Beach
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading first round scores from the St Omer Open at the par-71 course in Lumbres on Thursday. 67 Adam Gee (Britain) 67
Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 67
Simon Wakefield (Britain) 67 68 Raul Quiros (Spain) 68
Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 68
Raymond Russell (Britain) 68 69 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 69
Steven Tiley (Britain) 69
Colm Moriarty (Ireland) 69
Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 69
Berry Henson (U.S.) 69
Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 69
Anthony Snobeck (France) 69 70 Thomas Norret (Denmark) 70
Benn Barham (Britain) 70
Jamie Elson (Britain) 70
Julien Grillon (France) 70
Edouard Dubois (France) 70
Roope Kakko (Finland) 70
Andy Sullivan (Britain) 70
Lloyd Saltman (Britain) 70
Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 70 71 James Heath (Britain) 71
Sam Hutsby (Britain) 71
Raphael Eyraud (France) 71
Chris Paisley (Britain) 71
Simon Thornton (Ireland) 71
Jean-Francois Lucquin (France) 71
Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 71
Julien Guerrier (France) 71
Danny Denison (Britain) 71
Alexandre Kaleka (France) 71
Reinier Saxton (Netherlands) 71
Florian Praegant (Austria) 71
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California -19 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 65 70 -15 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 70 66 67 -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 -13 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 67 70 -12 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 73 67 65 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 75 67 Jon Rahm (Spain) 73 67 67 68 -9 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 71 69 70 Rob Op
Feb 12 Jordan Spieth shrugged off an unexpected birdie drought in the final round to clinch his ninth PGA Tour victory, by four shots at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Sunday.