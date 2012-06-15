June 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Second round scores from the
St Omer Open at the par-71 course in Lumbres, France on Friday:
136 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 67 69
137 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 68 69
139 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 67 72
Adam Gee (Britain) 67 72
140 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 71 69
Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 71 69
141 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 69 72
Andy Sullivan (Britain) 70 71
Andrea Perrino (Italy) 73 68
Justin Walters (South Africa) 73 68
Danny Denison (Britain) 71 70
James Heath (Britain) 71 70
142 Anthony Snobeck (France) 69 73
Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 70 72
Benn Barham (Britain) 70 72
Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 72 70
Raul Quiros (Spain) 68 74
143 Berry Henson (U.S.) 69 74
Andrew Marshall (Britain) 72 71
Federico Colombo (Italy) 73 70
Julien Guerrier (France) 71 72
Charlie Ford (Britain) 74 69
David Howell (Britain) 73 70
Reinier Saxton (Netherlands) 71 72
Raymond Russell (Britain) 68 75
Andrew Johnston (Britain) 74 69
Thomas Norret (Denmark) 70 73
Jamie Elson (Britain) 70 73
Roope Kakko (Finland) 70 73