June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading third round scores
from the St Omer Open at the par-71 course in Lumbres on
Saturday.
206 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 68 69 69
211 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 67 72 72
213 Mark Tullo (Chile) 78 68 67
Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 69 75 69
Wil Besseling (Netherlands) 71 69 73
214 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 70 72 72
Adam Gee (Britain) 67 72 75
215 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 73 74 68
James Heath (Britain) 71 70 74
Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 69 72 74
Andrea Perrino (Italy) 73 68 74
Simon Thornton (Ireland) 71 69 75
216 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 72 74 70
Guillaume Cambis (France) 75 71 70
Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 73 72 71
Daniel Brooks (Britain) 76 69 71
Thomas Norret (Denmark) 70 73 73
David Howell (Britain) 73 70 73
Charlie Ford (Britain) 74 69 73
217 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 75 72 70
Jordi Garcia Del Moral (Spain) 74 73 70
Chris Gane (Britain) 73 73 71
Matthew Zions (Australia) 73 72 72
Taco Remkes (Netherlands) 74 70 73
Raymond Russell (Britain) 68 75 74
Reinier Saxton (Netherlands) 71 72 74
Federico Colombo (Italy) 73 70 74
Julien Guerrier (France) 71 72 74
Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 67 69 81