Golf-Rumford wins first World Super 6 title in final shootout
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Australian Brett Rumford beat Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai two and one in the six-hole matchplay final to win the inaugural World Super 6 title in Perth on Sunday.
Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour DP World Tour Championship, Dubai at the par-72 course on Saturday in Dubai 199 Luke Donald (Britain) 65 68 66 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 66 67 66 202 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 68 67 67 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 67 67 68 204 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 68 67 Branden Grace (South Africa) 69 65 70 205 Romain Wattel (France) 70 68 67 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 67 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 68 69 68 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 68 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 68 69 Justin Rose (Britain) 68 68 69 Marc Warren (Britain) 66 67 72 206 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 66 72 68 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 67 71 68 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 69 67 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 65 70 207 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 68 72 67 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 69 67 71 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 70 66 71 208 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 68 72 68 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 69 70 69 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 67 69 72 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 67 68 73 209 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 71 74 64 Ian Poulter (Britain) 72 70 67 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 69 68 Chris Wood (Britain) 71 69 69 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 67 70 72 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 68 69 72 210 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 70 68 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 70 70 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 68 70 72 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 73 64 73 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 68 68 74 211 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 71 71 69 Robert Rock (Britain) 72 70 69 Victor Dubuisson (France) 71 69 71 Simon Dyson (Britain) 69 69 73 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 67 75 212 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72 70 70 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 74 71 Michael Hoey (Britain) 70 71 71 213 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 71 72 70 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 74 68 71 Marcel Siem (Germany) 73 65 75 214 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 70 73 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 72 71 71 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 70 72 72 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 73 68 73 215 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 74 74 67 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 74 70 218 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 73 73 220 David Lynn (Britain) 73 77 70 221 Lee Slattery (Britain) 74 72 75 224 Richard Finch (Britain) 76 74 74
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the U.S. PGA Tour Genesis Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Pacific Palisades, California holes played rounds -10 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 66 66 -9 Pat Perez (U.S.) 67 66 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 64 -7 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 66 69 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.
Feb 18 Long-hitting Dustin Johnson closed in on the world number one ranking when he took the second-round lead at the weather-plagued Genesis Open on Saturday.