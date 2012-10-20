Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Perth International at the par-72 course on Saturday in Perth 204 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 70 67 67 205 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 67 67 206 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 66 67 73 209 David Howell (Britain) 71 68 70 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 65 73 71 210 Steven Jones (Australia) 71 71 68 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 68 73 69 Michael Hendry (New Zealand) 65 73 72 211 Andre Stolz (Australia) 70 73 68 Rhys Davies (Britain) 68 72 71 212 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 74 71 67 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 72 71 69 Edouard Dubois (France) 71 71 70 Mark Brown (New Zealand) 71 69 72 Robert Coles (Britain) 71 68 73 213 David McKendrick (Australia) 72 71 70 Paul Casey (Britain) 67 75 71 Knut Borsheim (Norway) 70 71 72 Ashley Hall (Australia) 68 72 73 Stephen Dartnall (Australia) 72 67 74 Peter Cooke (Australia) 73 66 74 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 68 69 76 214 Jason Norris (Australia) 70 73 71 Scott Laycock (Australia) 71 72 71 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 68 73 73 215 Paul Spargo (Australia) 78 68 69 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 71 72 72 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 74 69 72 Sam Little (Britain) 72 71 72 Thomas Petersson (Sweden) 70 72 73 Matthew Zions (Australia) 74 68 73 Aaron Townsend (Australia) 71 71 73 Richard Bland (Britain) 70 69 76 216 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 73 73 70 Matthew Guyatt (Australia) 70 75 71 Daniel Fox (Australia) 70 75 71 Josh Younger (Australia) 73 71 72 Rika Batibasaga (Australia) 73 71 72 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 70 75 217 Matt Stieger (Australia) 75 71 71 Steve Webster (Britain) 72 73 72 Rick Kulacz (Australia) 71 74 72 Jamie Moul (Britain) 70 75 72 Scott Strange (Australia) 71 71 75 Craig Lee (Britain) 70 70 77 218 Ryan McCarthy (Australia) 73 73 72 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 74 72 72 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 71 74 73 Kristopher Mueck (Australia) 74 70 74 Ryan Haller (Australia) 75 68 75 Max McCardle (Australia) 68 70 80 219 Anthony Summers (Australia) 71 75 73 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 75 70 74 James McLean (Australia) 75 70 74 Federico Colombo (Italy) 71 74 74 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 74 71 74 Brett Rumford (Australia) 74 70 75 Tim Wood (Australia) 74 70 75 David McKenzie (Australia) 72 71 76 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 70 70 79 220 Thomas Norret (Denmark) 72 74 74 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 75 71 74 Jeong Jin (South Korea) 70 72 78 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 67 73 80 221 Rohan Blizard (Australia) 73 73 75 Oliver Goss (Australia) 74 72 75 Peter Wilson (Australia) 71 74 76 Matthew Giles (Australia) 74 71 76 Hamish Robertson (New Zealand) 76 69 76 223 Anthony Brown (Australia) 72 74 77 226 Peter O'Malley (Australia) 73 73 80 Ben Wharton (Australia) 73 73 80